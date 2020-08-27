An overturned semi-tractor trailer carrying gasoline forced a temporary road closure in Yellowstone National Park Thursday morning.
Park officials closed the road between Mud Volcano and Fishing Bridge because of the wreck. Park crews are in the area to help with the cleanup.
It's unknown how long the closure will last, the park said in a news release.
Mud Volcano is in the Hayden Valley, north of Fishing Bridge.
Officials also announced Thursday that the road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction had reopened. The road was closed due to the Lone Star fire, which has burned 820 acres south of Old Faithful after it was sparked by lightning Saturday.
If fire activity increases, the section of the road could be closed again, according to the release.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.