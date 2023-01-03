A report released by Yellowstone National Park this week sheds more light onto how a foot was discovered in a thermal pool in the park this summer.
The foot was found enclosed in a sneaker in the Abyss Pool, in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, in August. Park officials publicly identified the man whose foot was found as Il Hun Ro of Los Angeles in November. Ro was 70 years old.
Park officials said in November that “the investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred.”
According to a partially redacted incident report released this week after a Freedom of Information Act request, a visitor first reported to a Xanterra employee they saw a shoe in the pool. Xanterra is one of the concession companies that operates in the park.
The employee, a tour driver, went to the pool to confirm the shoe was there and informed a park service employee.
A supervisory interpretation ranger then went to retrieve the shoe. While pulling it out of the water, he noticed the weight of it, according to the report, and then saw something inside he believed to be bone as it rotated on the retrieval tool. He then set the shoe to the side of the pool and worked to clear the immediate area.
The incident report also states the supervisory interpretation ranger retrieved two shoe soles from the pool in the week before the foot was found. The shoe recovered did not have a sole in it, according to the incident report.
Both times the ranger went to retrieve a floating shoe sole, he noticed a film on top of the water and “assumed it may have been a type of glue that held the shoe and sole together,” the report states.
The shoe was later taken to the Teton County Coroner’s Office in Jackson. The day after the shoe was found, members of the Jackson Hole/Teton County Fire Department searched the area around the pool with a drone and did not find any additional remains or items in the pool or in the surrounding area.
Park service geologists also did not find any significant remains, but did take samples of a substance floating on the pool’s surface.
The U.S. park ranger who helped investigate the incident wrote in the report that he noticed a film on the pool.
The Abyss Pool is one of the park’s deepest, at more than 50 feet and sits on the west shore of Yellowstone Lake. The pool’s water temperature is about 140 degrees.
After the foot was discovered, park officials cleared the area, including the parking lot. Three cars remained, but the drivers of two of them returned shortly after. The third car remained there unclaimed.
Rangers determined the car was registered to Ro. After searching the car, rangers found Ro’s license, and called Xanterra to see if he had stayed at any of their lodging. Xanterra staff told the ranger Ro had checked into the Canyon Lodge on July 30 and checked out the next day.
In the car, rangers also found photos of Ro at the Statue of Liberty and a baseball game, as well as a book of poems among other personal items.
Rangers then contacted Ro’s family, and a family member consented to giving a DNA sample. According to the report “there was a statistically high probability that the DNA sample of the foot found is associated with the volunteer family member.”
When releasing Ro’s name in November, park officials said a lack of evidence means they do not know the circumstances that preceded Ro’s death.
