Abyss Pool
Abyss Pool at West Thumb Geyser Basin is shown in this undated photo.

 National Park Service

A report released by Yellowstone National Park this week sheds more light onto how a foot was discovered in a thermal pool in the park this summer.

The foot was found enclosed in a sneaker in the Abyss Pool, in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, in August. Park officials publicly identified the man whose foot was found as Il Hun Ro of Los Angeles in November. Ro was 70 years old.

Park officials said in November that “the investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

