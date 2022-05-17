It was an idea whose time had come. No one had thought of it before. And finally, the right people had both the idea and will to see it through.
After all, who doesn’t like to read someone else’s mail?
Bozeman residents and collectors extraordinaire Jack and Susan Davis are authorities on Yellowstone National Park, with a large collection of 20,000 items, containing 10,000 postcards.
(The Davis Collection is now a part of the museum collection of the Heritage and Research Center in Gardiner, where the public can access it.)
The thing with postcards, though, is that most collectors collect the front of the postcard and ignore the writing on the back.
Not the Davises.
They’ve put their own original spin on Yellowstone, writing and publishing “Postals from Wonderland: Yellowstone Postcard Messages.” Using just their own massive collection, the book utilizes 925 different postcard messages, with 160 pages in full color. It breaks down the Yellowstone postcard experience into 12 chapters about bears, fishing, camping stagecoaches, the Old Faithful Inn and the Geyser and Mammoth Hot Springs. You get the picture.
With more than 7,000 books in print about Yellowstone in the last 150 years, the fact that there is still an idea that hasn’t seen the light of day is astonishing.
By word-of-mouth, they’ve already sold 700 copies, “even before tourist season starts,” Jack joked. “It sells itself.”
This year marks the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park. That makes this book a tip-of-the hat to and an anniversary present for America’s first National Park.
Susan was fated to do this book: As a girl, her family lived on South Tracy, the same street on which Mrs. Isabel Haynes, the widow of Jack Haynes, lived. The Haynes family were pioneer photographers and concessionaires in YNP for 87 years.
She remembers walking past the Haynes home as a little kid, not thinking that one day she would write a book about the neighbor who lived there. She told the Belgrade News that as a child she never met Mrs. Haynes, although there are several Haynes postcards in her book. “And I talked to her once on the phone,” Jack added.
In an ironic turn of fate, the first Yellowstone souvenir Susan ever bought (and that was 55 years ago) was a box of Haynes postcards. And, “Yes, that box of Haynes cards I still had,” she laughed. “And it ended up going back to the Park with the whole collection.”
Jack Haynes died in 1962; Isabel, in 1993. For years they ran the Haynes Picture Shops throughout the park and had an exclusive agreement in Yellowstone to sell photos and film.
“The Haynes family really championed Yellowstone,” Jack remembered. “And specifically, postcards.” Their ‘years of influence’ spanned from 1881 until 1968, when Isabel sold the Haynes Photo Shops to Hamilton Stores.
Susan’s fated connection to the park pre-dates her own birth. Her family moved here from Wisconsin in 1948, and her dad logged for Don Corcoran Pulpwood, logging trees to ship back to Wisconsin for pulpwood.
“Her dad worked at Big Sky and put in the roads in 1951,” remembered Jack.
“He logged with draft horses and floated the trees down the Gallatin River to Gallatin Gateway, where they were loaded onto train cars.”
Susan added that “There was a Yellowstone National Park stagecoach in the yard, and I should have asked for it. When a kid, I played on it at the ranch. My family went there frequently when I was young. Played on it as kids. It’s an interesting connection. It was the B Bar K Ranch; now the Lone Mountain Ranch. Don owned the ranch and all the land that is now Big Sky.”
“We were postcard dealers for 35 years. Collecting Yellowstone postcards, I’d think to myself, ‘I really like the messages.’ I’d turn them over and to read and buy them for the messages. I’d look for Yellowstone postcards. We collected all those years,” she remembered, “I’d turn them over to read and buy them for the messages. Someday we’re gonna write a book on that, I thought. Finally, we did.”
Collecting changed with the Internet, Susan mused.
“We had all these collectors around the country that looked for Yellowstone things for us, including postcards.” And then eBay happened. “That made it so anyone could sell anything to anyone else with the push of a button.”
It took the Davises six months of working every day to write this book.
“It took over our life,” Susan said.
The story of Yellowstone postcards is the story of the park itself and even the story of Bozeman.
“Bozeman in the very beginning had the most impact on the park because the entrance into the park came from Fort Ellis. Bozeman was the jumping off place; Livingston didn’t exist,” Jack said.
One chapter is devoted to Yellowstone’s gateway communities, including Gallatin Gateway. As for collecting, “The gateway communities were hard to come by; there were not many postcards written about them. Small communities, not that much written on them. Cooke City, hard to collect. Gallatin Gateway, hard to collect. Gardiner had the most visitors until 1913 because of the Northern Pacific Railroad, then the West entrance had more visitors because of the Union Pacific Railroad.
“Then, the dynamic changed with more visitors coming in the West Yellowstone entrance. There are actually two entrances at West, the Gallatin Gateway from the north and the Idaho Gateway from the west.”
With their unique focus on the postcard messages themselves, this book showcases a handful of historical ‘firsts’:
The Davises discovered the name of the actual bear that became the Yellowstone Iconic Bear, p. 135, and that this bear was well known to the employees of the Old faithful Inn. Before their discovery of this 1912 postcard message, the bear wasn’t known to have a name, nor was anything known about his background.
“When people are given more information,” Jack added, “history becomes more interesting.”
Many of the couple’s favorite Yellowstone messages are about, of course, bears. “We could have written a book just on bears. Beggar bears, feeding the bears, tame bears. There’s a lot of fun bear messages,” Susan said.
The postcard used on the book’s cover is a personal favorite. It shows the Roosevelt Arch in 1907, the dirt road to the park, as well as vegetation and a reflecting pool that are no longer there.
“The famous Madonna of the Wild, a mother bear nursing two cubs, p. 95, and a felt Yellowstone pennant attached to a postcard on p. 131 are also favorites,” she continued.
Another historical first: Their book contains a message written by a tourist on July 29, 1904, just a few weeks after Old Faithful Inn first opened. That message, on p. 38, contains hither to unknown first hand information regarding the Inn’s historic opening.
The historical ‘firsts’ are plentiful: The Davises discovered they owned a few photographs taken by Thomas J. Hine, a Chicago photographer who actually took the first photographs in Yellowstone in 1871. William Henry Jackson, with the Hayden Expedition in 1871, has been credited with all that historical glory, but only because Hines’ work was destroyed in a Chicago fire. Since those weren’t postcards but were stereo views, (predating postcards by 27 years) that historical rarity wasn’t included in this book but donated to YNP.
“Both of these parties started at Fort Ellis; Thomas Hines was with the John Barlow expedition. Jackson became famous for his photos basically because his survived,” Jack added. It is thought that just 17 of Hines’ Yellowstone photos survived that fire; the New York State Archives have seven of them, and the Davises have two.
“No one knows where the others are,” Jack said. “Ours are significant because technically, they were the first.”
Both Barlow and Hayden’s expeditions are credited with helping the formation of the new Yellowstone National Park.
This book contains another name almost lost to history: A famous park cook, who now will be known by his name, is on p. 80. A card shows Larry the cook of the Thumb Lunch Station in 1908 catching a fish — and cooking it in the Thermal Cone. (This was common practice, until the park made it illegal in 1911.) “What’s great about this card is we have the date, and the cook’s name,” Jack interjected.
Another early custom, now illegal, is on p. 130. Women are pictured picking wild flowers for the park’s dining tables.
Stagecoaches get their own chapter. They were the sole means of transportation in the park until Aug. 1, 1915, when automobiles were allowed in on a trial basis. In 1916, both stagecoaches and cars were in the park.
“Having both didn’t work; it was chaotic,” Jack said. “By 1917 it was motorized transportation only.”
“Postals from Wonderland” has the only Yellowstone park postcard Charlie Russell illustrated by Charlie Russell — a bear family acting like tourists and gossiping about scared tourists climbing a tree to get away from the bears. “That postcard is the reason the CM Russell Museum in Great Falls is carrying our book,” Susan said with a laugh.
Yellowstone was ahead of its time, with its Wylie Permanent Camping Co., the “glamping” of a hundred years ago. Wylie postals get their own pages in this book. Wiley was the superintendent of schools in Bozeman, and started his “Wylie Way” a five-day-camping trip for $35, when hotels were charging $50.
“Postcard messages are family history,” Jack continued. “Keep your family history. Write it down so you can give it to someone. We’ve been here collecting postcards for 44 years, and we’ve heard all these stories:
‘My mother worked at the park. My grandfather worked at the park, etc., etc.’ And when we ask ‘where did she work? When was your grandfather here?,’ they don’t know because they didn’t ask.”
The Golden Age of collecting Yellowstone souvenirs was from 1988 to 2001, Susan stated. “The Yellowstone fires of 1988 brought the Park to everyone’s attention. And, after 9/11 in 2001, everything just stopped.”
MSU is hosting a conference “Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone” on June 6-8. It will be a retrospective on collecting Yellowstone souvenirs over the last 150 years. The Davises both mused that “What will the next 150 years years bring? We are now in the Digital Age. Written correspondence is more important than ever. The postcard messages in our book are important historical documents. They are a reflection of the social history of their time, and we need to save them.”
”Postals from Wonderland: Yellowstone Postcard Messages” can be purchased at YNP at the Yellowstone Forever and Xanterra gift shops, at the Montana Gift Corral at the Belgrade airport, the Gallatin History Museum, the MSU Bookstore and the Museum of the Rockies for $24.95.