Most roads inside Yellowstone National Park are set to close next week as the park prepares for its winter season.
Three of the park's five entrances and all roads but one will close for the winter on Monday.
The exceptions are the park's north entrance near Gardiner and northeast entrance near Cooke City. The road between those two entrances is the only one in the park that stays open to cars year-round.
Travel east of Cooke City isn't possible during the winter because of a closure on the Beartooth Highway.
The park's winter season begins Dec. 15.
