Midway Geyser Basin
Visitors on boardwalk at Grand Prismatic Spring in Midway Geyser Basin.

 Jim Peaco/NPS

A Michigan man was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday for criminal charges of off-trail travel in Yellowstone National Park while under the influence.

The charges against Jason Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Mich. allege that he traveled off trail in a thermal area and “was under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” according to a press release from the District of Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The man sustained thermal burns, according to the press release.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

