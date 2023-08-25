A Michigan man was arraigned in federal court on Wednesday for criminal charges of off-trail travel in Yellowstone National Park while under the influence.
The charges against Jason Wicks, 49, of Hillman, Mich. allege that he traveled off trail in a thermal area and “was under the influence of alcohol or drugs to the degree he was a danger to himself or others,” according to a press release from the District of Wyoming U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The man sustained thermal burns, according to the press release.
Yellowstone National Park’s public affairs office and a Department of Justice spokesperson said they couldn’t answer questions about the severity of the man’s injuries or where the incident occurred in the park.
One of the arrest counts, according to electronic court records, charged Wicks with “foot travel in all thermal areas and within Yellowstone Canyon confined to trails.”
The incident remains under investigation. The arraignment merely contains allegations and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the release said.
Wicks has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial date has not been set.
Until the charges are resolved, Wicks is banned from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park.
In a statement, Yellowstone National Park officials said the ground in hydrothermal areas is thin and fragile, with scalding water just below the surface. Visitors must remain on trails and boardwalks, and exercise caution around Yellowstone’s thermal features.
Hot springs have injured or killed more people in Yellowstone than any other natural feature, according to the park. More than 20 people have died from burns suffered after they entered or fell into Yellowstone hot springs.