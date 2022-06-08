Far fewer vehicles passed through Yellowstone National Park over the past Memorial Day Weekend compared to the same weekend in 2021, according to figures released Wednesday.
Across the park, vehicle entries were down 34% throughout the long weekend. And almost half as many people entered the park on Memorial Day itself, with a total of 5,608 people passing through Yellowstone’s five entrances on May 30, compared to more than 10,500 people who drove through in 2021.
Inclement weather may have affected the visitation numbers. Data from the National Weather Service shows that the average temperature in West Yellowstone over the holiday was 38.6 degrees, with more than 1.5 inches of precipitation falling from Saturday through Monday. The Beartooth Highway — which connects Red Lodge and Cooke City and traditionally opens on Memorial Day weekend — saw a significant amount of snowfall over the weekend, according to the park. A release stated that segments of the scenic highway had between four and six feet of snow.
This summer marks the 150th anniversary of the creation of Yellowstone National Park. Officials have scheduled a variety of virtual and in-person activities to mark the occasion. May saw the opening of a Yellowstone Tribal Heritage Center in the Haynes Photo Shop at Old Faithful, which provides a public space where Native American artists, scholars and presenters can interact with Yellowstone visitors, according to the park’s website. Currently 27 Tribal nations are recognized as having cultural associations with the park.
A Tribal Heritage Center bookstore opened on June 6, and a list of presenters at the center is available on the Yellowstone website.
The next scheduled event is a collaboration between Yellowstone and several Tribal Nations to establish a teepee village near the Roosevelt Arch at the park’s north entrance. The village is expected to open in July.
Visitation typically only grows through the summer months, dipping back down in the fall. July is often the busiest month. In 2021, it saw more than 1 million visits for the first time.
