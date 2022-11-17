Officials have released the name of a man whose foot was found floating in a hot spring at the south end of Yellowstone National Park this August.
The National Park Service announced in a news release on Thursday that the foot belonged to 70-year-old Il Hun Ro of Los Angeles, California. The agency did not release any additional information about Ro's death.
Earlier this year in August, park staff learned that a shoe was floating in the Abyss Pool — a thermal feature that lies in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, at the south end of Yellowstone. Part of a human foot was inside.
Law enforcement launched an investigation, and using DNA analysis, they determined that the foot belonged to Ro. That occurred over the last three weeks, and Ro’s family was notified, according to the park service.
“The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred,” officials wrote.
They wrote that because of a lack of evidence, law enforcement still does not know the circumstances that surrounded Ro’s death. Officials wrote that the investigation has concluded, and the park has no additional information to share.
At 53 feet deep, Abyss Pool is one of the deepest hot springs in Yellowstone National Park, with a temperature of approximately 140 degrees. The feature lies near the western shore of Yellowstone Lake.
Yellowstone’s thermal features include hot springs, geysers, mudpots, travertine terraces and fumaroles. Hot springs have injured or killed more people in the park than any other natural feature, according to its website.
