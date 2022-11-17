Let the news come to you

Officials have released the name of a man whose foot was found floating in a hot spring at the south end of Yellowstone National Park this August.

The National Park Service announced in a news release on Thursday that the foot belonged to 70-year-old Il Hun Ro of Los Angeles, California. The agency did not release any additional information about Ro's death.

Earlier this year in August, park staff learned that a shoe was floating in the Abyss Pool — a thermal feature that lies in the West Thumb Geyser Basin, at the south end of Yellowstone. Part of a human foot was inside.


Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

