After over a year of being closed, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park is set to reopen Saturday.

Guests with reservations for on or after July 1 can continue with their scheduled plans, park officials announced Monday.

The hotel has been closed since June 2022 when historic flooding took out a wastewater pipe that carried Mammoth’s sewage to the Gardiner, a town on the northern edge of the park.


Isabel Hicks is a Report for America corps member. She can be reached at 406-582-2651 or ihicks@dailychronicle.com.

