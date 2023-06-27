Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly talks about 2022 flood response efforts in front of a projected map of Yellowstone in a conference room at the Mammoth Hotel on Friday, May 12, 2023.
After over a year of being closed, the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel in Yellowstone National Park is set to reopen Saturday.
Guests with reservations for on or after July 1 can continue with their scheduled plans, park officials announced Monday.
The hotel has been closed since June 2022 when historic flooding took out a wastewater pipe that carried Mammoth’s sewage to the Gardiner, a town on the northern edge of the park.
The hotel’s reopening depended on the construction of a new $29 million wastewater system to replace the destroyed pipe, park superintendent Cam Sholly said in a May interview.
Employees worked through the winter to finish a new wastewater system, and some weather and supply chain issues pushed back the original reopening date of April 28.
The closure meant guests had to cancel or rebook their reservations with the hotel in May and June. The park opened several lodging options earlier than normal to accommodate the displaced visitors.
Despite the delays, Sholly said it’s commendable the wastewater system was built on such an expedited timeline. If he could redo things, the park wouldn’t have announced specific reopening dates that had to get pushed back, he said.
In the interim, Mammoth wastewater was being diverted to percolator ponds that stored waste for the park between the 1930s and 1960s. But those ponds weren’t large enough to accommodate the park’s heavy tourist season come summer.
Still, Mammoth was partially able to reopen some services for the summer season’s start. The hotel gift shop and lobby have been open, along with the Terrace Grill for lunch and dinner.
The Terrace Grill will add breakfast hours starting July 2, according to a park press release. The hotel’s main dining room will open at a later date.
All tours departing from the Mammoth Hotel will begin July 1.
The Mammoth Campground remains closed, but will open following repairs and once it’s connected to the new wastewater system, the release said.
Xanterra, a company that manages the park’s lodging options, said in a release they were in the process of notifying guests of the hotel’s opening. Guests with reservations on or after July 1 can continue with their scheduled plans.
If plans have changed, people can modify or cancel reservations online or by calling 307-344-7311.
“We want to thank you for your patience throughout this process,” the Xanterra release said. “We’re sorry about the circumstances but we very much appreciate your understanding.”
