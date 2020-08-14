A major water main break has forced the closure of a popular road in Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone officials announced Friday that a water main broke under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the Youth Conservation Corps camp. Workers are removing asphalt from the road to find the break.
The road between Mammoth and Norris Junction is closed as a result, meaning there’s no access between the north and south ends of the park. Park officials don’t know when the road might be reopened.
The water main provides all potable water for the Mammoth Hot Springs area, which includes the park headquarters and a significant number of homes for park employees.
Morgan Warthin, a park spokeswoman, said the area still has enough water, but that the park is asking residents to conserve water.
“We are being very conservative not knowing how long it’s going to take to, first, understand what the problem is and repair it,” Warthin said.
She said the break was discovered Friday morning. Water from the underground pipe was bubbling up through the ground and onto the road.
The road closure means visitors entering the park’s north gate can only drive east, toward the Lamar Valley and Cooke City. The road between Tower Junction and Canyon Village is closed for construction.
Visitors trying to reach Old Faithful or Yellowstone Lake will have to enter the park either in West Yellowstone or one of the park’s Wyoming entrances until the road closure ends.
