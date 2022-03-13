'Long and winding road': 120 years of restoration for Yellowstone bison

LAMAR RIVER VALLEY— Corrals and some log outbuildings overlook the riverbanks where Emil McCain sometimes sees wolves, grizzly bears and bison congregate together. He figures the spot is one of the few in the world where that happens.
“This is the grassland that supports our bison herd,” said McCain, a wildlife biologist and the owner of Yellowstone Wild Tours. “The expanses we’re looking over were at one time fenced off and farmed to feed the last few remaining bison.”
Bison weren’t visible in the Lamar Valley on Feb. 11. Many of them spent time resting in wallows along the Blacktail Plateau and grazing windswept slopes around Mammoth Hot Springs. They used their powerful shoulders and heads to sweep snow out of the way of grasses.
They are the descendants of the world’s last wild, free-roaming bison herd. Efforts to save that herd began in Yellowstone National Park 120 years ago where McCain stood that February day — at the Lamar Buffalo Ranch.
The ranch is now an education center run by Yellowstone Forever, the park’s nonprofit arm. But in the early 1900s, it represented a sense of hope for the country, said Chris Geremia, Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist.
It’s estimated that somewhere between 30 and 60 million bison once roamed North America. They engineered ecosystems and played a central role in the cultures, traditions and diets of numerous American Indian peoples.
Then, as settlers moved West during the 1800s and 1900s, the continent’s vast herds were hunted to near extinction — not for food or leather, but “to starve out the people who we were taking the land from,” McCain said.
By the turn of the 20th century, all that was left were about two dozen animals tucked away deep in the Pelican Valley — a remote area of Yellowstone National Park.
Remarkably, the last of the wild bison survived, and the park is now home to upwards of 5,400 of the animals.
They’re capable of expanding their range beyond its boundaries, but they aren’t allowed to due in part to a lack of tolerance in surrounding states.
The National Park Service, tribal nations, nonprofits and other partners are trying to change the paradigm. A program to transfer more disease-free bison to tribal lands is expanding, and an update to Yellowstone’s bison management plan is in the works.
Rewind the clock back to the 1890s. There were an estimated 200 to 300 wild bison left in Yellowstone National Park. They were living in remote areas because it was hard for hunters to kill them there, according to Geremia.
Poaching continued, and the entire population likely would have been eliminated had Congress not enacted the Lacey Act in 1894, he said. The law allowed for the prosecution of people who hunted or harassed animals in national parks.
Around that time, people began to realize that more needed to be done to protect the last bison, or there would be none left. In 1902, bison from privately-owned herds in Montana and Texas were brought to the Lamar River Valley to augment the native herd.
“We plowed and we planted crops and we irrigated areas. We put up corrals, and we started a buffalo ranching program,” Geremia said. “We had this introduced lineage— the Walking Coyote herd— and we had the native lineages.”
At first, bison at Lamar Buffalo Ranch were raised like livestock. Animals there were fenced, fed and herded. Over time, they were pushed out of the Lamar Valley in the hopes that they would leave and interact with the native herd.
“Like all aspects of the park and all aspects of science, our knowledge is iterative. You learn while doing,” Geremia said. The Lamar Buffalo Ranch was created to restore bison to Yellowstone, and he said “it has been a long and winding road to get to where we are today.”
Early managers spent time re-teaching bison to migrate, and in the 1930s, animals were introduced to new areas of the park — like the Firehole area and Hayden Valley, Geremia said.
Management shifted to controlling numbers in the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s. Staff thought the park could only support a certain number of bison, so some were rounded up and killed in the wintertime. Others were sent out to new places to start herds.
The Lamar Buffalo Ranch was closed in the 1960s, and park staff started to adopt a more hands-off approach to managing the population. Bison numbers steadily grew.
After decades of re-learning migration patterns, bison ended up following routes along the Madison and Yellowstone Rivers, and by the late ‘80s, their paths were taking them outside of the park and into the state of Montana.
“That created a ton of conflict because that’s not the model that this country has generally adopted for buffalo,” Geremia said.
The state of Montana sued the federal government for allowing bison to migrate over the border. The controversy revolved around the disease brucellosis, which is highly regulated in the livestock industry.
Brucellosis can cause cattle and domestic bison to miscarry or produce weak young. It spreads when animals come into contact with the birth tissues and fluids of infected animals, and about 60% of adult female bison in Yellowstone have been exposed to it.
The state of Montana and the Department of the Interior developed a joint “Interagency Bison Management Plan,” which went into effect in 2000. It aims to “maintain a wild, free-ranging population of bison” in Yellowstone and “address the risk of brucellosis transmission.” It remains in effect today.
Bison reproduce quickly, so under the plan, Yellowstone culls its population annually to keep numbers steady in the park. Tribal, state and federal partners use three different means to control the population.
During the winter months, bison migrate to lower elevations around Gardiner and West Yellowstone in search of food. When they cross over the border into Montana, they can be shot during tribal and state-regulated hunts.
Bison are also hazed into a trap around the border of the park, then shipped to slaughter. Their hides and meat are distributed to tribes. Select animals that enter the trap can be enrolled in the Bison Conservation Transfer Program, which is undergoing an expansion.
Last year, federal, tribal and state partners agreed to cull 600 to 900 bison from the Yellowstone population this winter.
Trapping operations started in mid-February, and at least 27 bison were consigned to slaughter by Feb. 25, according to a preliminary interagency report.
Another six bison were captured and entered into the transfer program, and two bison were killed by state hunters.
Cam Sholly, superintendent of Yellowstone National Park, said earlier this year that the park’s bison population is at one its highest levels since 1872, and staff are investing record amounts of money in bison conservation.
They are also updating Yellowstone’s bison management plan, though its guidance does not supersede the Interagency Bison Management Plan.
Partners want to expand the Bison Conservation Transfer Program program and support tribal hunting. They also want to start “migrating away from as much slaughter as we’ve had to do in the past,” according to Sholly.
“We’ve had 20-plus years of decision-making under the IBMP — good decisions that have moved us forward in a lot of positive areas,” Sholly said. “This plan wraps a lot of those decisions in a more contemporary management document.”
The transfer program is key to the update. It emerged in 2018 as an option for diverting more disease-free Yellowstone bison away from slaughter and to tribal lands.
Bison that initially test negative for brucellosis are quarantined in and near the park for a period of time that can last years. Animals that continue to test negative are shipped to another quarantine facility at the reservation of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes.
There, bison go through a final round of assurance testing, and then they can be transferred to tribal lands to support cultural herds. The InterTribal Buffalo Council helps to distribute the animals to tribes around the country.
Ervin Carlson, president of the InterTribal Buffalo Council and buffalo director for the Blackfeet Nation, said the transfer program is important because it allows member tribes to augment cultural herds with the uniquely pure genetics of Yellowstone bison.
“Our members manage over 32 million acres of tribal lands, and we have restored buffalo to nearly a million of those acres, from small herds in New Mexico to large herds up in the Plains area,” he said.
Carlson said the park is doing everything it can to limit slaughter by expanding quarantine facilities, and the InterTribal Buffalo Council is always looking for areas where they can bring in Yellowstone bison.
“Our goal is to return buffalo back for our spiritual and cultural connection to these animals,” he said. “It’s a real spiritual thing to receive them and be a part of bringing them back.”
So far, 154 Yellowstone bison have been transferred to Fort Peck through the transfer program, and 82 of them have been distributed to tribes, according to the park service. Another 10 to 120 animals could be enrolled in the transfer program this winter.
An expansion of quarantine facilities in and near the park is increasing the program’s capacity. The Greater Yellowstone Coalition, Yellowstone Forever and Yellowstone National Park paid for the expansion.
Scott Christensen, executive director of the Greater Yellowstone Coalition, said he is interested in exploring further investments in the transfer program. It’s a new chapter for bison conservation, he said.
While white settlement has changed North America, there are lots of places where restoration can happen— first and foremost, on tribal lands, but also on public lands, Christensen said.
“Will we ever get back to the day when there were 30 to 60 million bison free-roaming across North America? No,” he said. “But we can get part of the way there in specific areas of our country.”
Montana’s livestock industry supports restrictions on Yellowstone bison migrations out of the park, but others think it’s time to allow the animals to roam more freely.
Jay Bodner, executive vice president of the Montana Stockgrowers Association, said restrictions are needed because the economic consequences of a brucellosis transmission are significant for ranchers and, potentially, the state’s livestock industry as a whole.
Federal regulations on brucellosis are strict. Pre-2010, if two or more livestock herds were affected by the disease within a two-year period, Montana would lose its “Class Free Status” with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
That would result in import restrictions on cattle leaving the state, which in turn would lower the value of Montana cattle, according to Bodner. “We do typically export a majority of our cattle out of state, so that implication — the economics in itself could be pretty crippling to the livestock industry,” he said.
Montana now has a brucellosis “Designated Surveillance Area” to mark where brucellosis occurs in wildlife in the state.
Ranchers in the area must meet extra disease testing requirements, but the state won’t lose its Class Free Status as long as transmissions occur within the its boundaries and any infection is aggressively investigated.
There have been no documented cases of bison transmitting brucellosis to cattle in the wild, and State Veterinarian Marty Zaluski said that’s partly because of the robust separation program at the border of the park.
Should the range of bison expand significantly, he expects opportunities for infections will increase.
Wild elk have transmitted brucellosis to livestock in Montana, yet they are not subjected to the same movement restrictions as bison.
Bodner said ranchers would like to create separations between livestock and all wildlife that carry brucellosis at critical times of the year, but it’s harder to do that with elk than it is with bison. More bison carry the bacteria that causes brucellosis in their blood than elk do, he said.
“I would expect that because bison use the landscape more like cattle than elk, meaning they don’t use wooded Forest Service areas to the extent that elk do, there is actually potential for much greater overlap between bison and cattle,” Zaluski said.
Senior bison biologist Geremia said the original debate over Yellowstone bison was about protecting an economic industry in Montana from brucellosis spillover, but fast forward to today, and it’s clearly about much more than that.
“Bison have never transmitted the disease to livestock in this area, and that’s because of all the efforts we’ve made to prevent it from happening. At the same time, elk have transmitted the disease to livestock more than 30 times,” he said. “We’ve found ways to deal with those outbreaks in livestock while continuing to have free-ranging wild elk in this ecosystem.”
The debate over bison, Geremia said, is really about society testing out whether or not it is ready to deal with the challenges that come with living with the animals. Bison compete with cattle for grass, and people say that they can damage property, he said.
Mike Mease, co-founder of the Buffalo Field Campaign, said history tells of how we killed bison down to 23 animals, and now there are about 600,000 bison in the United States. Of them, fewer than 10,000 are genetically pure and not hybrid crosses between bison and cattle.
“When you look at these animals, they all look more like buffalo than cows, but their genetic makeup— the ancient memories of how to take care of the land, how to migrate, how to not overgraze— is not in them, and that’s what makes this Yellowstone herd so unique,” he said.
Buffalo Field Campaign opposes slaughter as a means of controlling the population, and staff want to fight for Yellowstone bison to be allowed outside of the park.
In 2014, the group filed for an Endangered Species listing for the Yellowstone population, and Mease said staff are working toward getting that approved.
Mease said the state of Montana doesn’t treat bison as a wildlife species, and while it claims that brucellosis is the issue, he thinks the true agenda is public lands grazing.
“I believe the cattle industry views these bison as direct competition to their cattle, and they feel that they have the right to these national forests and public lands and our native wildlife do not,” he said. “We would like to see them coexist because we believe they can.”
———
Jason Baldes, the Tribal Buffalo Program manager for both the National Wildlife Federation and the Eastern Shoshone Tribe, said historically, buffalo were everything, and contemporarily, they can be very important once again.
“Buffalo was life’s commissary for our grandmas and grandpas. Most of us alive today don’t know what that looks like. We’ve gone through colonial and assimilative processes that have worked to erode every relationship that we had with buffalo,” Baldes said.
Revitalizing that connection is critical today, and live animals need to be brought out of Yellowstone to improve the genetic heterogeneity of conservation populations, he said. Beyond that, the paradigm of treating buffalo like livestock needs to change.
“We have to be able to get to a point where this animal can exist on the landscape as the Creator intended. We have to undo some of those colonial paradigms that were imposed on us,” Baldes said.
He said society needs to adopt a management paradigm that is much more holistic, one that respects “the creatures that we live here with — the wolves, the bears, the buffalo, ungulate species, how we use water.”
“That relationship that we have to this place, to this Earth — well, I think society can learn a lot from the Indigenous people,” he said.
Yellowstone National Park is the place where people can still get a sense of what bison were like, once upon a time on this continent, Geremia said. They can see the dust clouds going up in the distance, and they can feel the herds as they move across the land.
If bison were allowed to roam onto a broader landscape, Geremia expects the animals would diversify it by grazing it with varying levels of intensity. That would enhance the habitat for a range of animals, and it would likely improve the entire biodiversity of the region, he said.
“That was probably what North America experienced when millions of animals migrated across the continent. There are all sorts of species like birds and small mammals and insects that evolved on bison grazing,” Geremia said.
Soon, the bison will start moving with the wave of spring, and as they get about halfway along their routes, they’ll start circling back. They’ll visit the same places, and that grazing behavior will impact the way plants grow across the park.
“It’s almost like injecting energy into the ecosystem,” Geremia said. “It causes plants to green up earlier. It causes them to green up for a longer period of time. It causes them to provide more nutritious food to herbivores. It generally makes plants more productive, as long as it rains.”
Geremia said that Yellowstone has always led the world in conserving bison, though it sometimes seems like a contradiction because more than 100 years of success has led to controversy.
“We’re at the point where we as a society are trying to decide if we are ready to have free-ranging wild buffalo back outside of areas that are just national parks,” he said.