Bill De Shaw was inside Yellowstone National Park when it closed last week due to massive flooding. De Shaw, who was guiding a tour to the Lamar Valley with Yellowstone Western Tours, made it to Mammoth Hot Springs before being turned around.
He and his group headed back to West Yellowstone, exiting the park to a line cars stretching from the entrance gate back into town.
A little over a week after the historic flooding closed all entrances of the park, De Shaw is set to return with a new tour group through West Yellowstone’s gates on Wednesday.
“I think it will be a great opening,” De Shaw said of Wednesday. “It’s Yellowstone. It’s never a bad day in Yellowstone and whatever problems come up we’re going to work through it.”
The park’s south loop is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, with West Yellowstone business owners and residents shaking off the lull of the last week and hoping for increased visitors.
The east, west and south gates in Cody, West Yellowstone and Grand Tetons/Jackson will use a limited entry system based on license plates. Cars with plates ending in an odd number can enter on odd dates, and even-numbered plates can enter on even dates.
De Shaw, whose tour company is a smaller operation, said he’s had a handful of cancellations and a few people sliding their reservations further into the summer but he is mostly booked through the week.
For the day or so after Yellowstone closed its entrances, West Yellowstone saw an influx of business as evacuees were funneled out of the park. The remainder of the week was quieter, with people reporting cancellations and almost non-stop calls from potential visitors uncertain about their upcoming reservations.
Three Bear Lodge reported a cancellation rate between 50% and 60% last week, according to general manager Travis Watt.
Watt, who also serves as West Yellowstone’s mayor, said while the town was quieter than a normal summer, he was still pleasantly surprised by the number of people who decided to stick around and explore around the area.
As of Monday afternoon, Three Bear Lodge, was at 43% capacity for Tuesday night, 48% for Wednesday night and 68% for Thursday night. Prior to the flooding, the hotel was in the 90% range most nights, according to Watt.
When Yellowstone opened following its COVID-19 pandemic closure, Watt said, it took about a week to ramp back up. By Monday, there had already been a few new reservations at Three Bear Lodge for the weekend.
“If it takes a week, that’s okay. It’ll happen,” Watt said. “As soon as you know it’s opening back up, it gives you hope.”
While there will likely be learning curves with the license plate entry system, Watt said he was hopeful it would prevent town from getting gridlocked with cars lined up for the park’s gate.
“That’s not fun. We’ve had summers where it backs up clear to Highway 191. It’s frustrating for people and nobody likes that,” he said.
Tashina Smith, manager at the 1872 Inn, is hoping people will read the updates and begin rebooking, including for longer stays to accommodate the alternating every-other-day visitation under the license plate system.
On Monday she was still fielding phone calls from people canceling their reservations. Even with news of the park’s reopening, Smith said, people don’t like the every-other-day system and are canceling.
“Most of our summer has been canceled through August and through September,” Smith said.
Smith’s brother owns three small hotels in town — 1872 Inn, Moose Creek Inn and the Aspen Inn. Across the three hotels, they’re about 50% booked, she said.
“It’s sad. It’s really sad. I hope it picks up,” Smith said.
During the lull of the last week, many cut back on staff hours, including 1872 Inn and Three Bear Lodge. Watt said they cut back on restaurant and housekeeping staff but have needed more people answering phones and fielding questions from people.
“(Staff) is feeling a little uncertain and we’re trying to reassure them,” Smith said. “Everyone is feeling a little uncertain right now.”
Peter Roming, who works in the shop of Big Sky Anglers, said they’ve been taking questions from people concerned about the flooding and a few canceled fly fishing trips, including some booked into July.
Roming said people in town are making their best guesses on whether Wednesday will be busy or not.
“My best guess is that it will be pretty busy,” he said, adding that it was likely West Yellowstone would get the entirety of people staying in Bozeman, whereas they would previously split between Gardner and the west entrance.
Roming said he wasn’t sure when the shop would begin making fishing trips inside the park, with the guides wanting to check out the water first. In the interim, the shop has a permit for Henry’s Fork in Idaho and has made recent trips there.
Many of those who spoke to the Chronicle said there’s a misconception from those calling that the entire Yellowstone and Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem were flooded out.
“It will be good to get some good media on the park reopening,” said Jacob Roedel, owner of Fox Den RV Campground.
For the last week, the coverage people around the country have seen is primarily that the park is closed, he said.
Roedel said the number of cancellations have begun to slow since last week. He estimates they’re around 65% full as of Monday, with many campers making long-term bookings of a week or two.
De Shaw, the tour guide, said he’s a fifth generation Montana who has grown up near and in the park. In that time, he’s seen floods but nothing like what happened last week
“I think we’re going to survive in spite of all of this,” he said.