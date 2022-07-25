Cars are backed up through West Yellowstone and down U.S. Highway 191 as they wait to enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wednesday was the first day the park was open after historically high flooding forced it to close.
Almost half as many people visited Yellowstone National Park in June compared to the same month in 2021, according to figures released Monday.
This past month, the park saw 536,601 visits despite historic flooding that caused Yellowstone to close from June 13 until June 22. That figure represents a 43% decrease from June 2021, which set a record for visitation.
After a winter that was warmer and drier than average, snow accumulated later on during an unusually wet spring, which bolstered snowpacks to above-normal levels in many areas around the region.
Then, on June 13, rain fell on snow, and rivers and streams in and around the park surged to record-breaking levels. The flood waters washed away homes, bridges and road segments in Yellowstone and in its gateway towns.
The flooding damaged major roads in the northern part of the park, including the entrance road between Gardiner and Mammoth Hot Springs and the road that runs through the Lamar Valley.
The park reopened its west, south and east entrances a little more than a week after the flooding hit.
Yellowstone's southern loop was reopened to visitors first, followed by the northern loop between Mammoth and Tower Junction. By July 2, park staff were able to open 93% of interior roads, a feat that Superintendent Cam Sholly described earlier this month as "nothing short of miraculous."
The north and northeast entrances remain closed to free-flowing traffic.
Park staff have prioritized repairs and improvements to Old Gardiner Road, which connects the town of Gardiner with Mammoth Hot Springs.
Commercial guides were able to take visitors on the first weekend of July up the one-lane road to Yellowstone's north entrance, just weeks after floodwaters washed away portions of U.S. Highway 89 between the gateway town and the park.
