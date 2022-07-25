Yellostone National Park Reopening
Cars are backed up through West Yellowstone and down U.S. Highway 191 as they wait to enter Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Wednesday was the first day the park was open after historically high flooding forced it to close.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Almost half as many people visited Yellowstone National Park in June compared to the same month in 2021, according to figures released Monday.

This past month, the park saw 536,601 visits despite historic flooding that caused Yellowstone to close from June 13 until June 22. That figure represents a 43% decrease from June 2021, which set a record for visitation.

The statistics come about a month after raging rivers prompted the park to close entirely and evacuate roughly 10,000 visitors.

