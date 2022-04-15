Heavy snow delayed the opening of many interior roads in Yellowstone National Park on Friday.
Officials originally planned to open up select interior roads in Yellowstone to cars at 8 a.m. on Friday, but extremely heavy snow throughout the park delayed their efforts.
By 2:30 p.m. on Friday, the road segment from the park’s North Entrance to Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris Junction was open to vehicles. The segment from Mammoth Hot Springs to Tower Junction to the Northeast Entrance was also open to vehicles.
The road between the West Entrance of the park and Norris Junction was open to cars, as was the section between the West Entrance of the park and Old Faithful. All other roads were closed to vehicles.
Park spokesperson Linda Veress said staff will continue to open or close road segments to the public as weather conditions allow.
It takes time for crews to plow snow off of interior roads, and in some areas, icy layers beneath snow pose significant driving and safety hazards, she said.
“On Tuesday, we had quite a bit of snow here in Mammoth. We had about 8 inches, and we’re one of the lower elevations,” Veress said. “Further into the interior of the park, they got more snow than that.”
People can access up-to-date information about road closures and conditions by visiting go.nps.gov/YellRoads or calling (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message. They can also get road alerts on their phones by texting “82190” to 888-777.
Veress said certain roads in Yellowstone could close again over the weekend if storms come in and conditions are really bad for driving. Freezing rain could occur over the weekend, according to forecasts.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.