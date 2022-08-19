An estimated 4,800 gallons of fuel spilled in the western portion of Yellowstone National Park after a truck rolled over on U.S. Highway 191, officials announced Friday afternoon.
The fuel tanker truck lost control and rolled over near mile marker 16 during the early morning hours on Friday, according to a news release from the park. Highway 191 crosses through the western portion of Yellowstone.
There were no injuries with the accident, and it remains under investigation, park officials wrote. They estimated that approximately 4,800 gallons of unleaded fuel spilled, though they did not disclose whether or not any of it entered Grayling Creek.
Staff have blocked off the southbound lane of the highway, but it is passable in both directions. Traffic control is in place, and people who are driving should expect delays, they wrote.
The National Park Service isn’t releasing additional information on the incident.
“Yellowstone thanks those who responded to the scene, including Hebgen Basin Fire and EMS units, cleanup and mitigation contractors and (National Park Service) staff,” officials wrote.
People can stay up to date on road closures and related information by visiting go.nps.gov/YellRoads, or by calling (307) 344-2117. They can also sign up to receive road alerts by texting “82190” to 888-777.
