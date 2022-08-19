Let the news come to you

An estimated 4,800 gallons of fuel spilled in the western portion of Yellowstone National Park after a truck rolled over on U.S. Highway 191, officials announced Friday afternoon.

The fuel tanker truck lost control and rolled over near mile marker 16 during the early morning hours on Friday, according to a news release from the park. Highway 191 crosses through the western portion of Yellowstone.

There were no injuries with the accident, and it remains under investigation, park officials wrote. They estimated that approximately 4,800 gallons of unleaded fuel spilled, though they did not disclose whether or not any of it entered Grayling Creek.

Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.

