Four major road repair projects beginning this summer in Yellowstone National Park are expected to cause traffic delays in a few areas of the park.

The projects are planned for the Lewis River Bridge near the South Entrance, a stretch of road from Old Faithful to West Thumb, a portion of the Northeast Entrance Road and the Yellowstone River Bridge near the North entrance. The National Park Service announced the projects will total $216 million.

Two of the projects — the Lewis River Bridge and Old Faithful to West Thumb work — began in 2022.


