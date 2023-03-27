Four major road repair projects beginning this summer in Yellowstone National Park are expected to cause traffic delays in a few areas of the park.
The projects are planned for the Lewis River Bridge near the South Entrance, a stretch of road from Old Faithful to West Thumb, a portion of the Northeast Entrance Road and the Yellowstone River Bridge near the North entrance. The National Park Service announced the projects will total $216 million.
Two of the projects — the Lewis River Bridge and Old Faithful to West Thumb work — began in 2022.
The park is replacing the Lewis River Bridge, which is about 10 miles north of the south entrance.
The project will include the construction of a new bridge immediately downstream from the existing one and expanded parking space. The Lewis River Falls trail will be closed during construction, as will nearby pull outs. The $31 million project will cause up to 20-minute delays until fall 2024, according to the release.
A $43 million project on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb to cause delays during the summer and fall. The work is to rehabilitate 22 miles of road including repaving and replacing guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures. The project is expected to cause up to 30-minute delays.
The park service is planning to replace the Yellowstone River Bridge near Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction on the Northeast Entrance Road. The three-year project will cause “occasional and short” traffic delays, according to the park service, and may close trails in the area temporarily. The 604-foot long bridge is 60 years old and structurally deficient, according to the release.
The replacement bridge upstream will be 1,285 feet long and 175 feet high. The $118 million project includes new pullouts, paved parking areas and an enlarged picnic area.
The two bridge replacement projects and repairs to the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb are all funded through the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.
Further east on the Northeast Entrance Road, work is planned for a portion of the road damaged by the 2022 flooding. Work will include completing the two-lane realignment in the Lamar Canyon and stabilizing stream banks next to the road. Some guardrails, culverts and other drainage structures will be replaced. Work is also planned in the Pebble Creek Campground and the Warm Creek Picnic Area.
The $25 million project is funded through emergency relief funds with the Federally Owned Roads Fund and is expected to cause up to 30-minute delays between the early summer and the fall.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.