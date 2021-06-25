Yellowstone National Park had its first reported wildland fire of the year Thursday evening, with fire danger high throughout the park.
The Elk Creek fire taps in at about .1 acre in size and was reported by a visitor in the northern area of the park. Lightning caused the fire, according to the park’s release.
The park said it was immediately suppressing the fire “due to an unfavorable location this early in the fire season.”
The fire is on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree.
Since June 21, fire danger has been high in the park, meaning hot and dry conditions are such that wildfires are likely and may be difficult to control.
There are no fire restrictions, but campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
“Park staff is monitoring conditions and may put restrictions in place in the near future,” the park’s release said.
The National Park Serviced reminded campers to never leave campfires unattended and ensure they’re cold to the touch before leaving.
“Soak, stir, feel, repeat,” the NPS said.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.