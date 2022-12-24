Yellowstone wild
A parking area is flooded in Yellowstone National Park on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Yellowstone National Park is slated to receive $916 million in flood disaster relief funding from the bill.


Alex can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

