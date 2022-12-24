This year’s federal government spending package passed both chambers of Congress this week, and includes hundreds of millions in disaster relief funding for Yellowstone National Park.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package Friday, sending the $1.7 trillion spending package to President Joe Biden’s desk.
Yellowstone National Park is slated to receive $916 million in flood disaster relief funding from the bill.
Rain fell on snow in early June, causing historic flooding to ravage through the park, the Paradise Valley and other portions of southwestern Montana. The floods damaged roads, homes and businesses.
Yellowstone National Park closed its northern entrance in the immediate aftermath because of damage to roads and bridges in the area. Money from the omnibus package will go toward repairing lingering damage from the flood.
The U.S. Senate passed the package Thursday, and the U.S. House passed it Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill.
Democratic Sen. Jon Tester voted in favor of the bill. The money will be disbursed through the National Park Service to the park, according to the senator’s office.
The intent of the recovery funds are to rebuild employee housing for park employees, repair damage to campgrounds and cabins and to rebuild roads to fully reopen the northern and northeastern entrances to the park.
“Yellowstone National Park is one of Montana’s natural treasures, and making sure that it’s made whole after devastating floods is critical to livelihood of the hardworking Montanans and small businesses in the gateway communities,” Tester said in a statement to the Chronicle.
Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted against the package. But Daines said in a statement to the Chronicle that he was glad to see more funding go toward the recovery process for the park.
However, Daines did not support the bill because of its $1.7 trillion price tag.
“Rather than getting Congress’ fiscal house in order, this giant bill will only fuel inflation and big government spending insanity. Montanans deserve transparency and accountability from their government — not Washington’s broken budget process,” Daines said.
Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale also voted against the bill, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 225-201 vote.
Rosendale said in a statement that the bill did not focus on other issues, like inflation, energy and a “southern border invasion.”
How and where the park would spend the money is unclear. Requests for comment from Yellowstone National Park were not returned by deadline.
