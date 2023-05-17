The Teton County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead in a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.
Catheryn Griffin, 38, was discovered by park rangers over the weekend on Craig Pass, about three miles south of Old Faithful.
Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County coroner, said that he could confirm that Griffin was likely from the southeastern United States. He said there has been difficulty determining where Griffin is from because of numerous addresses and driver’s licenses associated with her name and date of birth.
An autopsy is being performed, he said, and results may not be available for the “next couple of weeks.”
Griffin’s body was inside of a vehicle that was driven into a snowbank. When park rangers arrived, they found a male standing outside of the vehicle who was then arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges.
An investigation into Griffin’s death is being conducted by the Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, the Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division, the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Teton County Coroner’s Office.
None of the investigating agencies would confirm the name of the male.
However, Michael Wayne McCollum, of Port Neches, Texas, was arrested on Saturday in Yellowstone National Park, according to a spokesperson for Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Forwood.
McCollum has been held at the Gallatin County Detention Center for the park since Sunday, according to jail records. He is the only person listed in jail records as being held for Yellowstone National Park. McCollum’s first appearance in Wyoming District Court was continued until Thursday, according to court records.
McCollum has been charged with operating under a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and with occupants of care not using seat belts, according to court documents.
Forwood’s spokesperson said that there were no other charges against McCollum.
Laura Heinrich, McCollum’s lawyer, did not respond to a request for comment by deadline.
