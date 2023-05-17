Let the news come to you

The Teton County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman found dead in a vehicle in Yellowstone National Park over the weekend.

Catheryn Griffin, 38, was discovered by park rangers over the weekend on Craig Pass, about three miles south of Old Faithful.

Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County coroner, said that he could confirm that Griffin was likely from the southeastern United States. He said there has been difficulty determining where Griffin is from because of numerous addresses and driver’s licenses associated with her name and date of birth.


Alex Miller can be reached at 406-582-2468 or at amiller@dailychronicle.com

