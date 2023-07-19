The month of June 2023 could not have been more different than June 2022 in Yellowstone National Park.
Nearly 850,000 people visited the park this June, a 61% increase from last year, when just 525,363 people made it through the gates in June 2022 as historic flooding briefly shut down the park entirely mid-way through the month and closed two entrances for the summer.
The 847,864 recreation visits were an 8% increase from June 2019, when 781,853 people visited the park. The park typically compares visitation numbers to 2019, which was the last “normal” year before COVID-19 impacted travel starting in 2020.
However, the numbers were slightly down from June 2021, the park’s busiest year on record, when 938,845 people visited the park in that month.
Almost 1.5 million people have visited the park so far in 2023, according to the release, a 19% increase from 2022 and 10% from 2019.
Amid high visitation numbers, the park is also working on a number of road projects through Yellowstone.
Road work set to start Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. is expected to briefly close West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, according to a press release. The impacted areas include the West Thumb Geyser Basin and parking lot, the Duck Lake Trail and the Yellowstone Lake Overlook Trail.
The areas are expected to reopen at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Delays up to 30 minutes are anticipated.
Work is also ongoing on several other major projects, including replacing the Lewis River Bridge about 10 miles north of the south entrance and repaving and other work on 22 miles of road between Old Faithful and West Thumb on the Grand Loop Road.
On the Northeast Entrance Road, work on replacing the Yellowstone River Bridge near Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction and repairs to flood damage in the Lamar Canyon are also taking place this summer.
