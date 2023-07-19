Flooding anniversary
Buy Now

Tourists walk across Main Street in Cooke City on May 25.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The month of June 2023 could not have been more different than June 2022 in Yellowstone National Park.

Nearly 850,000 people visited the park this June, a 61% increase from last year, when just 525,363 people made it through the gates in June 2022 as historic flooding briefly shut down the park entirely mid-way through the month and closed two entrances for the summer.

The 847,864 recreation visits were an 8% increase from June 2019, when 781,853 people visited the park. The park typically compares visitation numbers to 2019, which was the last “normal” year before COVID-19 impacted travel starting in 2020.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.