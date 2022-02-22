Yellowstone National Park announced Tuesday that bison trapping has begun near the park’s northern border, meaning efforts to cull the population through shipment to slaughter are underway.
Trapping at the Stephens Creek administrative area began late last week, according to the park. Bison are captured at the corrals near Gardiner as they migrate beyond the park’s boundaries in search of food.
Park officials did not confirm how many bison have been trapped at Stephens Creek so far this year. After bison are trapped, those animals that aren’t enrolled in a quarantine program are slaughtered. Meat and hides are distributed to tribes.
Buffalo Field Campaign, a group that advocates for free-roaming wild bison on the landscape, wrote last Friday that their patrol witnessed the capturing of 23 adult bison at the Stephens Creek facility last Wednesday.
Another 11 adult bison were seen captured there on Thursday, according to the group.
During an interagency meeting in Missoula last December, park biologists estimated that the Yellowstone bison population numbered at around 5,400 animals.
Officials who manage Yellowstone bison under the Interagency Bison Management Plan agreed to reduce the population by between 600 and 900 animals last year.
Bison aren’t tolerated much in Montana due to the risks that brucellosis pose to the livestock industry, so the population must be culled annually to keep numbers steady in the park.
Shipment to slaughter is one of three methods that bison managers use to cull Yellowstone’s population. Animals are also removed through tribal and state hunting and the Bison Conservation Transfer Program — a brucellosis quarantine program meant to produce disease-free animals that can be released elsewhere.
Last winter, there was no trapping of bison at Stephens Creek because the animals’ annual migration did not occur ahead of calving season. Migrations are influenced by multiple factors, but cycling between low and high temperatures likely delayed the one last year.
