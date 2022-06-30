Another Yellowstone National Park visitor was gored by a bison on Wednesday. It was the park’s second bison goring in the last three days, according to a Thursday news release.
A 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was gored by a bull bison near Yellowstone Lake’s Storm Point on Wednesday, park staff wrote in the release.
The woman and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison while they were returning to their vehicle at the trailhead, which caused the animal to charge them.
The woman's injuries were non-life-threatening, and an ambulance transported her to West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyoming. The incident is under investigation, and the staff aren’t reporting any additional information.
Wednesday’s bison goring was the third reported by the park in 2022. A woman was gored after she approached a bison near a boardwalk at Black Sand Basin on May 30, and a man was gored after he approached a bison near a boardwalk at Giant Geyser on Tuesday.
Yellowstone officials are urging visitors not to approach wildlife. People should give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or developed area. They should turn around and walk away from wild animals that are nearby.
“Stay more than 25 years away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves,” park staff wrote.
They added that when people approach bison, the animals may be threatened. Bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing and snorting are warning signs that a person is too close and could be charged.
“Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you,” park staff wrote. “Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.