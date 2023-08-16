Let the news come to you

Yellowstone National Park and state of Montana fisheries crews devoted an entire week to poisoning unwanted, nonnative brook trout out of Soda Butte Creek back in 2015.

When rotenone, a chemical used to poison fish, coursed through the 38 stream-miles of the Lamar River tributary that summer, some 450 brook trout went belly up.

The next summer, in 2016, two surviving brook trout were detected. The northwestern Wyoming and southern Montana watershed got another dose of poison to ensure that the creek would remain a stronghold for the native species: Yellowstone cutthroat trout.


WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

