As Yellowstone marks 150 years, focus turns toward its Indigenous history

Yellowstone National Park turns 150 years old on Tuesday.
On March 1, 1872, U.S. President Ulysses S. Grant signed the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act, permanently protecting the tract of land at the heart of the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem from private development.
The law protected the more than 2 million acre landscape and its wonders from “injury or spoliation,” providing for “their retention in their natural condition.” Those words have “resounded and reverberated through the many years,” said retired park historian Lee Whittlesey.
Yellowstone National Park’s geological features, especially its numerous geysers and hot springs, are arguably the reason the area was protected by the federal government, Whittlesey said. But the area has since provided habitat for many of the continent’s iconic native wildlife species.
Rick Hoeninghausen, director of sales and marking for Yellowstone National Park Lodges, said earlier this year that the park is a place of tremendous inspiration that has “contributed to science, art, music, literature and so much more,” and that has led to “America’s best idea.”
But Yellowstone National Park is also a contradiction. Its establishment in 1872 came at the expense of many American Indian people.
After Yellowstone was set aside and protected, early park officials pushed Indigenous people out. Their stories, traditions and ecological knowledge were plucked out of the park’s popular historical narrative. That legacy of erasure persists.
For Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, the sesquicentennial is cause for celebration — not for the anniversary of the park, but for the Indigenous people who are still here.
“The park— it’s advertised as wilderness that’s untouched by man, but that’s not accurate,” said Pine-Rodriguez, who is Crow and Northern Cheyenne, and is the interim executive director of Bozeman-based Mountain Time Arts. “For the past 10,000 years, Indigenous peoples have been a part of the ecology of the park.”
As the park marks its sesquicentennial, members of the 27-plus American Indian tribes with known associations to its landscape are proclaiming that they are here. They’ve been here all along.
On Tuesday, the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes of the Wind River Reservation will join the Greater Yellowstone Coalition to host a virtual gathering to celebrate the anniversary and elevate the tribal voice in conserving and managing the park.
This August, multiple Tribal Nations will raise an entire Teepee Village at the Roosevelt Arch. It's part of a larger effort by the National Park Service, Mountain Time Arts, various tribal and community colleges, Indigenous scholars, nonprofits and many other partners to revisit Yellowstone’s history.
Visitors who stop by will have an opportunity to learn about the cultures and heritage of the many American Indian nations with roots in Yellowstone. Plans are also in the works to set up a Tribal Heritage Center at Old Faithful.
The 150th anniversary of the park has acted as a catalyst for renewing relationships between its staff and Indigenous people, and while that connection is still fragile, it’s promising, Pine-Rodriguez said.
“We’re really excited, especially for the Teepee Village, mainly because it’s the most defined project right now, and there’s so much interest in it — and partnerships,” she said.
More performance art projects led by Mountain Time Arts are planned throughout the park this summer and into 2023, in response to the sesquicentennial. The works are collectively titled “Yellowstone Revealed.”
Mountain Time Arts’ mission is to produce public works of art that provoke conversations about culture, history and the environment. Staff helped organize the “Lighting of the Teepees” on Bozeman’s Peets Hill in honor of Indigenous Peoples day last October.
“With the reception of the Teepees on Peets Hill in Bozeman, I think there’s a real thirst for this kind of knowledge right now,” Pine-Rodriguez said. “The more knowledge you have, the better-informed you are to make decisions about your beliefs and perhaps about what you want to learn.”
Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said earlier this year that the 150th anniversary of the park is an opportunity to reflect on the lessons of the past and to focus on the future. Staff haven’t always gotten stories right, he said.
“This isn’t just about the last century-and-a-half,” Sholly said. “We want to use this anniversary to do a better job of fully recognizing the many American Indian nations that lived in this area for thousands of years prior to Yellowstone becoming a park.”
All the American Indian nations in the region knew Yellowstone well and frequented the area often, though only the Sheepeater Shoshone are known to have wintered within its modern-day boundaries, said Shane Doyle, a Crow tribal member who lives in Bozeman.
“(Yellowstone) was a place of great intertribal trade. It was a nexus for great plains tribes and nations west of the divide who would make that annual seasonal trip over to trade and harvest bison,” he said. “Yellowstone obsidian— it was one of the most traded items in history… It has been found all over the continent.”
Yellowstone is also a ceremonial place. Native people have been praying and fasting in the area for a very long time, and different tribes have a wide range of affiliations with the landscape. The Kiowa have origin stories within the park, Doyle said.
Doyle has familial connections with the park. His great-great grandfather was one of the signatories of the 1851 treaty that guaranteed the Yellowstone region would be part of the Crow Indian Reservation, he said.
“Just like you or anyone else would expect to inherit their grandfather’s legacy — I think about that. That land there — had the laws not been broken or changed — it should have still been part of the Crow Indian Reservation,” Doyle said.
That’s why for Doyle, going to Yellowstone always feels like going back home. That feeling is somewhat ironic though, he said, because tourists who know very little about the park’s history are sharing that space with him.
“We never really left. Even when our nations were removed from (the park) and not allowed to go there, we have nevertheless maintained a presence, all this time,” Doyle said. “We want to reveal that. We want to show the public that we have never left the park, that it’s our homeland and it’s sacred to us.”
Ren Freeman, an Eastern Shoshone anthropologist, said she hopes the projects this summer will help people work toward healing from the mistakes of the past and building richer connections for the future.
Getting stories corrected is not just about reconciliation. It’s about creating another chapter, “because you can’t undo what has been done, but maybe we can turn this story— the plot, the whole expectation— in a different direction,” Freeman said.
“We’ve had an uneasy relationship from the beginning. And most of us— we really do want to find ways to surface some of that in various ways, but to heal,” she said. “We’re still discovering what that means and what that will look like.”
Freeman coined the title “Yellowstone Revealed,” and she has since been asked to help guide and lead its vision. Indigenous peoples were kicked out of the park at various times, she said, but the upcoming project is about revealing they never left.
“When I think about the definition of the word “revealed,” from my perspective— I mean it’s huge. It’s a question. What are we revealing?” Freeman said. “It isn’t one thing. It’s relational, it’s interdependent, and I’m excited to see what the stories are that come out of it all.”
The park service’s idea to have a heritage center that represents the continuous presence of Indigenous peoples within the Greater Yellowstone area is a good start, Freeman said, but how it continues to be carried out in the future remains to be seen
“That’s one of the things we need to work on: not just asking Indigenous people to be a part of something, but saying ‘... and you can stay,’” she said. “We’ll see how this all develops. We have a lot of hope. I think we’re working with some really good people— sincere people.”
Brad Hall, the tribal outreach specialist at the University of Montana, said the hardest thing for a lot of Indigenous people is understanding the trauma that came with being dispossessed from the land.
“A whole way of life was uprooted and changed for what is considered the good of the whole,” he said. “A lot of that is why we need to have stronger connections to Yellowstone, as tribes.”
Hall, who is Blackfeet, said that after five, six, seven generations of loss and disconnection, he’s seeing an opportunity for Indigenous youth to heal and reconnect through being out on the land, learning about who they are and being a part of Yellowstone’s future.
“The western way of looking at land, as being parceled out and kept for yourself and not shared— it’s a very different way of looking at it… The park service is really in an important time to make some of these things happen with Indigenous communities and people,” he said.
For Hall, building relationships with tribes doesn’t just mean promoting the awareness that Indigenous peoples were in Yellowstone and have a connection with it. It also means ensuring those relationships are consistent and growing, and that Indigenous people get to have a say in what happens in the park’s spaces.
“That means more access. That means exercising treaty rights,” Hall said.
Hall said that Mountain Time Arts and other organizations are starting some of those conversations, but they are not easy conversations to have. Trust needs to be at the foundation.
“It’s an important time because the Secretary of Interior is a Native person and she gets it,” he said. “The momentum is here. It’s now.”
Scott Frazier, a Crow Tribal member and Santee descendant, said he’s always considered Yellowstone to be his land, and every time he has company from anywhere in the world, they have to go to the park.
“I always look at this as a sacred place because it’s not hallowed ground, like Gettysburg. It’s a clean place. It’s got no fences. It’s got no cows. It’s got no people pushing you around,” he said. “It’s a place where you can go and have a moment in nature and be quiet.”
Frazier said he hopes that Native peoples’ involvement in the activities this summer will open doors for scientists to listen to traditional knowledge about wildlife, land and water.
“It’s going to bring up the relationship of man to nature, and that’s a good thing… Traditional knowledge— it doesn’t look through the window at the environment,” he said. “We’re not apart from the environment. We are the environment.”