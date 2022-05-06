YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — An event marking the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park brought visitors, artists and National Park Service employees together at the historic Old Faithful Inn on Friday.
After they listened to remarks from Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly, visitors had a chance to check out a Native American Art Exhibit and Marketplace. Many joined a free historic Yellow Bus Tour of the Old Faithful historic district.
The world’s first national park turned 150 years old on March 1, and its employees and partners have been planning a series of activities and events throughout the year in honor of the date. A lot of them are focused on tribal partnerships and engagement.
Xanterra Travel Collection — the concessionaire that operates the Old Faithful Inn and other iconic properties in the park — hosted Friday’s event. It kicked off Yellowstone’s summer season, and marked the annual opening of the inn to the public.
Sholly said it’s important for people to understand that there were Native American tribal nations in the Yellowstone area at least 10,000 to 11,000 years prior to it becoming a national park.
Telling American stories — the good, the bad and the ugly — is a part of the National Park Service’s mission, and the agency tries to accomplish that as best it can. But staff know they can’t tell those stories as well as tribal nations can themselves, Sholly said.
The park service has done a good job of collaborating with tribes in a variety of different areas, Sholly said, but staff want to use Yellowstone’s sesquicentennial to make a better effort toward ensuring that they can come back to the park and tell their stories to the American public.
For the first time ever, park staff and their partners are setting up a Tribal Heritage Center in the Old Faithful area, and different tribal nations will rotate in and out of it this summer, according to Sholly.
They are also working toward setting up a large Teepee Village around the Roosevelt Arch at the north entrance of the park in August, he said. Visitors will have an opportunity to interact with tribal members directly to learn about their cultures and heritage.
“We’re also looking inward and reaching out to tribes to say, ‘What are we getting right? What are we getting wrong? Where are we missing the mark? What do you think?’” Sholly said.
More than 27 tribes have historic ties to Yellowstone, and Robert Martinez of Martinez Art & Design said he was happy to hear the national park’s superintendent acknowledge that fact and “ask us to tell our stories.”
Martinez makes airbrush, acrylic and oil paintings as well as pieces that follow the Ledger Art Tradition. He was born on the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, and his lineage is Spanish, Mexican, Scots.-Irish, French Canadian and Northern Arapaho.
While the scenery in Wyoming is inspiring, Martinez said his art is mostly inspired by the historical and contemporary stories of Indigenous peoples. A group exhibition called “Reclaim” will feature his work this month at Old Main Gallery and Framing in Bozeman.
Scott Frazier, a Crow tribal member and a Santee descendant, got to present the Santee dolls that he designs, sews by hand and fills with sand from the Yellowstone River at Friday’s event.
Frazier said he’s been making the dolls for 30 or 40 years, and he taught himself how. He did craft shows with his parents to spend more time with them, and he ended up inheriting their doll-making materials. Each doll is one-of-a-kind and part of a family of dolls.
Doll-making has been a way for Frazier to build back his ability to use his hands, which he lost years ago in an accident.
“Doing art is like rehab for me,” he said. “I wish more people in the world would do more art than argue.”
Traci Rabbit of Rabbit Studios first visited Yellowstone National Park in 2019, and the trip was a very spiritual experience. She is Cherokee, and she was born and raised in Oklahoma, but her dad — internationally-known artist Bill Rabbit — was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming.
During the trip, Rabbit met with Crow and Shoshone friends, and it brought her full circle to stories she’d heard growing up. It was an honor to have been invited back to participate in the 150th anniversary celebration, she said.
“It made me happy to hear they are working with tribes and asking for collaboration because it’s long overdue,” she said. “Indigenous people are still here. We’re here. We’re still thriving, and it’s great that the Indigenous people of this area are finally being seen and heard in a public way, on a national level.”