YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — On a drive through Yellowstone National Park on Friday, Montana’s Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines saw five bears, including two cubs. It reminded him that Yellowstone is more than a national park. For so many people, it is where life, experiences and memories happen.
“When we think about the United States of America, the world thinks about our national parks,” Daines told a small crowd of lawmakers, National Park Service employees and community leaders at a pullout near Dunraven Pass on Friday morning.
“We’re just grateful for the vision of those early visionaries who recognized how special these places were and set them aside,” he said. “Had they not done that, you’d never get this back. It wouldn’t be here today for the public to enjoy.”
Due in part to the passage of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act in 2020, officials in Yellowstone have been able to invest in 22 major transportation and infrastructure projects totaling close to $500 million across the national park.
On Friday, staff celebrated the completion of one of those projects — a two year, $28 million effort to improve Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road, south of Tower Fall. Sen. Daines and Montana’s Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale helped to cut a ribbon across the road.
The Great American Outdoors Act was passed to address billions of dollars of maintenance backlog in national parks. Daines said it was probably one of our greatest conservation victories in 50 years, and it was done through bipartisanship.
“There are so many things that divide our country today that divide Washington, D.C., but it’s only fitting that it’s our national parks and conservation that bring our country and Congress together to get something done,” he said.
Yellowstone National Park is the crown jewel of the national park system, and it isn’t just because of its grand 150-year history. It’s because of Yellowstone’s special, unique landscape, Rosendale said.
“When you can complete projects like this, with the foresight of Superintendent Sholly and all the other participants that it takes to make this happen, it is really, really a victory for the entire nation,” he said.
Over the last two years, workers have widened just over 6 miles of Grand Loop Road, added pullouts, built a larger and safer parking area at the Tower Fall General Store, reconditioned Chittenden Road and reconstructed the Mount Washburn parking lot.
The National Park Service and Federal Highway Administration project pulled from Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Project funds and park fee revenue to get the project done. It was completed in 2021, but the road opened to the public at noon on Friday. It’s been closed for two years.
Friday marked a pivotal moment in Yellowstone’s transportation history, according to Superintendent Cam Sholly. The Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden road segment links the north and central parts of the park, and it took strong partnerships to pull the project together, he said.
Access and enjoyment is a major component of the park’s mission, and the road system in Yellowstone is largely the same as it was in the 40s and 50s. The newly-upgraded segment hasn’t been worked on substantially, apart from some work in the 1930s and 1960s, Sholly said.
Sholly noted that 375 miles of roads cross Yellowstone National Park’s 2.2 million acre landscape. Of those 2.2 million acres, pavement makes up 1,750 acres, and about 97% of visitors never get more than a half-mile away from their cars.
There were 1 million visits to the park for the first time in a single year in 1948, and it wasn’t until 1965 that the park hosted 2 million visits per year. In 1992, it hosted 3 million visits. In 2015, it hosted 4 million visits.
“We’ve had the luxury of 20 years — plus or minus — between every additional million, and it takes infrastructure, and high quality infrastructure, to host visitation in this park,” Sholly said. “I think this project… it wouldn’t be possible without the support of so many people.”
A spokesperson for Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester’s office said that infrastructure projects like Tower-Roosevelt to Chittenden Road are critical for Montana’s multi-billion dollar recreation economy, which depends on safe, reliable roads and bridges to get people from place to place.
Tester has been proud to support infrastructure improvements across the state through programs like the Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects program, the bipartisan infrastructure law and the American Rescue Plan, which have led to billions of dollars of investments in modernization projects, she said.
A spokesperson for Wyoming Republican U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis said that people travel across the country to enjoy the uniqueness of Yellowstone National Park and the many recreation opportunities it provides.
“Projects like this one are essential to ensure the park is available for future enjoyment,” she said.