'A monumental task': Yellowstone superintendent looking toward lengthy recovery

A week after flooding destroyed roads and forced the evacuation of Yellowstone National Park, visitors are back in some sections of the park.
But, Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said in an interview Tuesday, it will be years before repairs to the floods damage is complete.
“I feel better now than I did last Tuesday, but we have a monumental task in front of us,” Sholly said.
Among those tasks: shoring up an old stagecoach road to restore reliable, temporary access between Mammoth Hot Springs and the park’s northern gate in Gardiner, planning temporary bypasses around impacted sections of road between Tower and Cooke City, building a permanent fix to damaged wastewater facilities in Mammoth, reopening the park’s northern loop. Oh, and dealing with visitors who are streaming back into the park’s southern loop during the busy summer season.
Though Sholly said permanent fixes for the roads between Mammoth and Gardiner and Tower and Cooke City will take three to five years, temporary fixes may be available much sooner.
It’s a lot of work, but the outlook is much rosier than it was last Monday when the flood’s impact was not yet clear.
“The longest week” of Sholly’s career began on June 12, a Sunday, when alarm bells were raised in the evening with reports that the Yellowstone River’s gauges were running high, and increasing substantially.
Park rangers closed sections of road, including between Mammoth and Gardiner, late that night into early the next morning. But no one knew what the damage was going to look like until later that Monday.
Sholly said they woke up to reports that there were washed out sections of road, which was confirmed later that day when aerial photos and videos showed portions of the road had completely disappeared into a raging Gardner River.
“I have no doubt that that saved lives,” Sholly said of the decision to preemptively close the road. “Because you’ve seen the pictures.”
In the first few hours the day after flooding began, Sholly said park officials were trying to get a handle on where all the visitors and employees were.
With no way to get to Gardiner, visitors in the northern part of the park were evacuated and directed to the south. Concessions employees were later sent the same way after it was discovered the wastewater line from Mammoth to Gardiner had been cut and wastewater was leaking into the Gardner River.
Power went out in much of the park, and park officials made the decision to evacuate all visitors — an estimated 10,000 people cleared out in 24 hours.
“I think there was understanding that it was a very serious event. We didn’t know exactly how much damage at that point or exactly how many visitors were where, if there were employees in need, so we were still working through that,” Sholly said. “That evacuation went about as smooth as possible.”
There were employees and visitors in the backcountry to look after, too. A campground host at Pebble Creek had to be evacuated by air, and a group of park employees at the northeastern entrance were trapped there for a bit until access to Cooke City was restored.
For a while, it looked like Gardiner could be cut off for days, with hundreds of residents and thousands of tourists inside. Sholly said they began coordinating with the state and other agencies for potential airdrops or air evacuations — plans they gladly abandoned last Tuesday when Highway 89 was reopened.
In short order, power was restored to the park and a temporary fix to the wastewater lines in Mammoth was devised.
“Between Monday, and say Wednesday morning all of that happened,” Sholly said.
Park officials took a deep breath and turned to focus on damage assessments, which were complicated by the still-high levels of rivers that didn’t start substantially receding until Wednesday.
The park is looking at the Old Gardiner Road as a temporary fix between Gardiner and Mammoth.
While the north entrance road wound through the Gardner Canyon, the Old Gardiner Road takes a different tack over the hills to connect the town and Mammoth. Sholly said they have crews out there putting down gravel and stabilizing geofabric on the dirt road to make it sturdier.
The first goal is to have it passable for one-way traffic for staff and essential services by this week. The work is aided by $50 million in emergency federal funding and a crew originally slated to work on a planned road project in the southern part of the park that has been diverted up to Gardiner.
Meanwhile, planning for how to improve the road as a longer-term temporary fix is underway, as is assessing options for a permanent road. Sholly reiterated that they are unlikely to rebuild the road in Gardner Canyon.
“I don’t think we’re going to see free-flow visitor traffic this year from Gardiner,” Sholly said, emphasizing that he does think getting some guiding companies or other commercial users up the road will be possible at some point.
Sholly told Gardiner residents during a conference call Wednesday that the goal is to have the road paved for two-lane travel around September, with the expectation the gravel road will be widened to two lanes before then.
Sholly also said during the call they are trying to plan for how the road could accommodate traffic “for at least three to five years until a permanent solution is built,” and also not result in “carving up the landscape.”
“We’re going to build this to be able to host regular traffic as possible until that permanent solution is in place,” Sholly said. “It’s a temporary fix but also we’re not going to be doing three convoys a day for five years.”
There are less apparent solutions for temporary fixes for the road in the Lamar Valley between Tower and Cooke City, Sholly said on Tuesday, where there are three sections where the road is completely gone and a fourth where it is “severely compromised.”
Sholly noted that anytime a road is near a river, flood damage is a possibility. However, where and how the roads were damaged was hard to predict.
“The general road configuration in Yellowstone has been around … to one degree or another for the last 80 to 100 years,” Sholly said. “I think the big thing for us moving forward is how do we make investments, knowing that these types of events can happen, and rebuild in areas that are more resilient to this kind of thing happening.”
Though the flooding made many locals think back to the 1988 fires, Sholly said this is different. While those burned nearly 800,000 acres, the flooding only touched a few acres of roadways.
The park itself, besides some damaged and wiped-out backcountry bridges and cabins, was largely not impacted.
“The damage itself is less than a few miles of actual pavement, for instance, but it’s in probably some of the hardest to rebuild areas that you can imagine,” Sholly said.
There is still uncertainty over what the future of Gardiner and Cooke City and their access into the park will look like in the future. The floods come as the towns were at the precipice of the first summer where the pandemic was not having a major impact on their tourism. For Gardiner, it came just under two years after a fire devastated a part of town right near the gate.
“We’ve gone through some difficult circumstances, and we worked on things together and we made it through, so I’m confident we’ll do the same here,” Sholly said.