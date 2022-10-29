Let the news come to you

GARDINER — Old Gardiner Road — one of the oldest roads in Yellowstone National Park — was first established in 1879. Horses pulled stagecoaches up the route for six years until a new path directed visitors through the Gardner River Canyon, according to the road’s project manager Dan Rhodes.

“It took six teams of horses to pull that stagecoach up,” Rhodes said from a freshly-paved pullout along the upgraded two-lane road on Saturday morning. “Just imagine how bumpy it was, eating all the dust and mud thrown by those horses. Quite a romantic journey I would think.”

More than 120 years have passed, and soon, visitors to the world’s first national park will get to travel along the historic route once again. On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the 4-mile route between Yellowstone’s north entrance in Gardiner and the terraces at Mammoth Hot Springs will open to vehicle traffic.


