Spring is approaching, which means Yellowstone National Park is wrapping up its winter season and getting ready to clear its roads of snow.
Park officials announced Monday that they would begin closing roads to oversnow travel on March 7, starting with the road from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris. All oversnow travel will end March 15.
Plowing will begin as the different road segments close. The plan is to reopen some park roads to car travel beginning April 16.
The roads from Norris to Madison and to Canyon Village close March 9. The stretch from Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge closes March 14.
On March 15, all remaining groomed roads will close.
Typical winter services are also closing for the season. At Mammoth, the ski shop, gift shop, food services and the hotel and cabins closed Monday. Old Faithful’s Bear Den Gift Shop and Geyser Grill close March 15.
Closure dates for the park’s various warming huts range between March 1 and March 15.
Spring reopening dates vary between the different parts of the park. All depend on the roads being reopened, which depends on the weather.
Access to Old Faithful and Canyon Village is scheduled to reopen on April 16. Other interior roads are booked for reopening in May.
The road between Mammoth and Cooke City stays open to car travel year-round.
