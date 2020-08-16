Yellowstone National Park officials are poisoning the upper stretches of the Gibbon River next week in order to make room for native fish.
Park officials announced Thursday that they would close parts of the upper reaches of the Gibbon River so staffers can work on a project to get rid of non-native rainbow and brook trout that live in the stream. The closure applies to the area around Virginia Cascades Drive and Wolf Lake Trail to Little Gibbon Falls. It will run from Monday to next Sunday.
The work is part of a project to introduce native fish to the upper reaches of the Gibbon, which was historically fishless above Gibbon Falls. Once the non-native fish are gone, the park plans to stock the river with native Arctic grayling and westslope cutthroat.
The Gibbon River is in the central part of the park. It meets the Firehole River at Madison Junction to form the Madison River.
It was the first place early park officials stocked fish. Rainbow trout were stocked there above Little Gibbon Falls.
Fisheries officials in the park consider the upper Gibbon one of the best places to restore westslope cutthroat and Arctic grayling because it’s at high elevation and is connected to a number of lakes and a vast tributary system.
Work on the project to introduce native fish began in 2017. Crews have treated streams and lakes in the area with the fish-killing piscicide rotenone each summer since. The work this week is expected to be the final treatment.
Park officials have done several projects in past years to preserve grayling and westslope cutthroat. The stocking of native fish in park waters did a lot to get rid of those species, which now occupy fractions of their historic ranges.
Fisheries projects on the East Fork of Specimen Creek, Goose Lake and Grayling Creek have been done in the past decade to try to boost the species’ presence in the park.
