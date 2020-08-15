A road connecting the north and south end of Yellowstone National Park reopened Saturday morning after it was closed Friday due to a water line break.
National Park Service crews worked through Friday night to temporarily repair the break, found under the road between the Mammoth Hot Springs Terraces and the Youth Conservation Corps Camp, according to a park press release. The break forced Yellowstone officials to close the road between Mammoth and Norris Junction Friday.
The park is planning to permanently fix the break in the fall, when visitation and traffic decreases, the release said. The line supplies all water for the Mammoth Hot Springs area, which includes employee housing and park headquarters.
The road closure Friday forced visitors trying to access the park through its north gate to use alternative entrances through Lamar Valley and Cooke City. Visitors attempting to access Old Faithful had to drive through West Yellowstone or a Wyoming entrance.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.