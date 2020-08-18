Yellowstone National Park’s busiest month of the year was even busier than last year, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Park officials said Tuesday that they counted more than 955,000 visits in the month of July. That’s 2% more than in July 2019, when the park counted about 936,000 visits.
The year-to-date total is still lagging. So far, the park has counted just over 1.6 million visits. At this time last year, it had seen almost 2.3 million.
But the big jump in July shows the world’s first national park is back to normal traffic.
“As the July stats show, it is another busy summer in Yellowstone,” park spokeswoman Linda Veress said in an email.
This comes after a few slow months following the park’s seven-week closure due to the coronavirus. It was partially open to visitors for two weeks in May, and visitation for that month just barely crested one-tenth of last year. It remained slow for a time even after June 1, the first day all five entrances were open, and total visits for June were about 200,000 below the 2019 level.
A similar story played out across the region. Researchers at the University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research said in a news release Tuesday that they expect tourism spending to be down across the state for 2020. The institute said a survey of hotels and other accommodations businesses were still seeing fewer reservations this year compared to last year. One exception was campgrounds — most owners of those businesses who were surveyed said inquiries have either increased or stayed the same.
But tourism has clearly picked back up. Grand Teton National Park recorded more than 755,000 visits for the month, marking one of its highest July totals.
Yellowstone’s total for July was the fifth-highest on record. The park’s west entrance set a record for traffic counts, with a total of 158,333 cars. The previous high was 150,918 in 2016, the park’s busiest year.
The park still isn’t back to being completely open. Visitor centers remain closed, as do many of the park’s dine-in restaurants.
Lodging options have expanded in July. Xanterra Travel Collection, which manages hotels in Yellowstone, said on its website that a limited number of rooms are now available at some of the park’s iconic hotels — like Old Faithful Inn and the Lake Hotel.
Yellowstone officials also announced Tuesday that it still hasn’t had any employees test positive for COVID-19. The park has now done 1,499 tests on front-line employees, with all results coming back negative. About 120 tests are still pending.
The park also said no visitors had tested positive at any Yellowstone clinics in the past four weeks, and that the two concession employees who tested positive in July have since recovered.
Wastewater testing has shown low levels of the virus in the park at Mammoth Hot Springs and Old Faithful. The park plans to work with the Wyoming Department of Health to keep testing wastewater over the next year.
Michael Wright can be reached at mwright@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2638.