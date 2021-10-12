Support Local Journalism


Yellowstone Public Radio's Bozeman transmitter spent part of Tuesday morning and early afternoon off the air after a power outage and an equipment malfunction made it temporarily unable to draw power. 

The station’s transmitter, sitting on a hill near Four Corners, lost power early Tuesday morning and had its generator kick in to take over, said YPR’s Chief Engineer Jim Nichols. The transmitter was able to switch to the generator to draw power but, when its regular power source was restored, was unable to switch back and got stuck between the two.

“I know exactly what I need to do to get it back on,” said Nichols while driving toward Bozeman to fix the transmitter. “(Transfer switches) don’t get exercised very often because we don’t get power outages very often, so when you need them sometimes they just don’t work.”

Nichols was able to access the site of the generator and confirmed to the Chronicle that the station was back on air in the Bozeman area shortly before 1p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The station was back on the airwaves just in time for listeners to catch the second hour of NPR national show Here & Now, which airs from noon to 2 p.m. on weekdays. 

While the station was down over the airwaves, it was still streaming online at ypradio.org

The Bozeman transmitter broadcasts YPR in the Bozeman and Three Forks area on 102.1 FM, though past Three Forks the signal starts to fade, Nichols said. The station’s Livingston and Big Timber transmitters were both still live, as is the Billings transmitter. 

YPR is broadcast in Livingston on 88.9 FM, in Big Timber on 89.3 FM and in Billings on 91.7 FM. The radio station is also available around Big Sky at 96.3 FM.

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

