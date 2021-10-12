Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Yellowstone Public Radio’s Bozeman transmitter lost power overnight, but an engineer was on the way to fix it on Tuesday morning.

The station’s transmitter, sitting on a hill near Four Corners, lost power overnight and had its generator kick in to take over, said YPR’s Chief Engineer Jim Nichols. The transmitter was able to switch to the generator to draw power but, when power was restored, was unable to switch back and got stuck between the two.

“I know exactly what I need to do to get it back on,” said Nichols while driving toward Bozeman to fix the transmitter. “(Transfer switches) don’t get exercised very often because we don’t get power outages very often, so when you need them sometimes they just don’t work.”

Nichols said as long as he’s able to access the site of the generator, he should be able to restore power and return YPR to Bozemanites’ airwaves sometime Tuesday afternoon, likely before the NPR national show All Things Considered airs at 4 p.m.

In the meantime, the station is still streaming online at ypradio.org

The Bozeman transmitter broadcasts YPR in the Bozeman and Three Forks area on 102.1 FM, though past Three Forks the signal starts to fade, Nichols said. The station’s Livingston and Big Timber transmitters are both still live, as is the Billings transmitter. 

YPR is broadcast in Livingston on 88.9 FM, in Big Timber on 89.3 FM and in Billings on 91.7 FM. The radio station is also available around Big Sky at 96.3 FM.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.