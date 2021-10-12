editor's pick Yellowstone Public Radio goes down in Bozeman due to power outage, equipment malfunction By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 12, 2021 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Yellowstone Public Radio’s Bozeman transmitter lost power overnight, but an engineer was on the way to fix it on Tuesday morning.The station’s transmitter, sitting on a hill near Four Corners, lost power overnight and had its generator kick in to take over, said YPR’s Chief Engineer Jim Nichols. The transmitter was able to switch to the generator to draw power but, when power was restored, was unable to switch back and got stuck between the two.“I know exactly what I need to do to get it back on,” said Nichols while driving toward Bozeman to fix the transmitter. “(Transfer switches) don’t get exercised very often because we don’t get power outages very often, so when you need them sometimes they just don’t work.”Nichols said as long as he’s able to access the site of the generator, he should be able to restore power and return YPR to Bozemanites’ airwaves sometime Tuesday afternoon, likely before the NPR national show All Things Considered airs at 4 p.m. In the meantime, the station is still streaming online at ypradio.org. The Bozeman transmitter broadcasts YPR in the Bozeman and Three Forks area on 102.1 FM, though past Three Forks the signal starts to fade, Nichols said. The station’s Livingston and Big Timber transmitters are both still live, as is the Billings transmitter. YPR is broadcast in Livingston on 88.9 FM, in Big Timber on 89.3 FM and in Billings on 91.7 FM. The radio station is also available around Big Sky at 96.3 FM. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yellowstone Public Radio Transmitter Jim Nichols Radio Telecommunications Station Generator Outage Bozeman Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next City Bozeman celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with teepee lighting 15 hrs ago Health Bozeman Health inpatient mental health unit welcome, but advocates say it's still not enough 17 hrs ago News Winter storm comes to Bozeman; temporarily knocks out power for more than 5,700 households 18 hrs ago City Bozeman putting future of affordable housing funds to voters 19 hrs ago Environment FWP undergoing restructuring with new Parks and Recreation division 19 hrs ago News Montana doctors warn of more pregnant women with COVID-19, more severe outcomes Oct 11, 2021 What to read next City Bozeman celebrates Indigenous Peoples’ Day with teepee lighting Health Bozeman Health inpatient mental health unit welcome, but advocates say it's still not enough News Winter storm comes to Bozeman; temporarily knocks out power for more than 5,700 households City Bozeman putting future of affordable housing funds to voters Environment FWP undergoing restructuring with new Parks and Recreation division News Montana doctors warn of more pregnant women with COVID-19, more severe outcomes Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Winter storm comes to Bozeman; temporarily knocks out power for more than 5,700 households Posted: Oct. 11, 2021 Montana doctors warn of more pregnant women with COVID-19, more severe outcomes Posted: Oct. 11, 2021 Students, alumni share Montana State Bobcat cheer at annual homecoming parade in downtown Bozeman Posted: Oct. 9, 2021 Yellowstone National Park to scale back search for missing Utah man Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Libby man killed in crash near Livingston Posted: Oct. 8, 2021