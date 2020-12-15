Roads in Yellowstone National Park opened to visitors traveling by snowmobile and snowcoach Tuesday, and some guides are incorporating new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Commercially guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches can haul visitors through Yellowstone until oversnow travel ends in mid-March. Tour companies in and around the park offer guided snowmobile and snowcoach tours. Some are incorporating new restrictions on snowcoach tours in response to the novel coronavirus.
Passengers aboard snowcoach tours hosted by Yellowstone National Park Lodges are required to wear face masks, have their temperature checked before boarding and follow assigned seating guidelines. Plexiglas barriers between rows of seats are being installed to separate passengers.
Backcountry Adventures out of West Yellowstone is admitting fewer people onto snowcoaches this season to abide by distancing guidelines. Usually a vehicle can fit 14 people, but the company is limiting that number to nine, according to staff.
Snowcoaches from Yellowstone Vacations are operating at 75% of normal capacity, and all passengers are required to wear masks. The company is also sanitizing vehicles after every tour.
Park roads will begin to open to cars in April, according to officials.
Oversnow travel through the park now permitted from its north, west, east and south entrances, though unfavorable weather conditions may prompt officials to close roads on occasion. Cars can drive on the road between the park’s north entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City year round.
Starting this year, officials aligned their winter opening date at the park’s east entrance near Cody, Wyoming, with other entrances. The East Entrance Road to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass) opened Tuesday and is set to close around March 15.
Park officials proposed extending winter seasonal access at that entrance in October, having determined they now have the resources to safely handle avalanche danger at Sylvan Pass. Public comments on the proposal were collected through October.
Starting on Tuesday, skiers, snowshoers and snowmobilers could eat, collect water and use the restrooms at the Canyon Visitor Education Center lobby and the Madison warming hut. Visitors could also use the restrooms at the Fishing Bridge, Indian Creek and West Thumb warming huts and the Old Faithful Yurts.
The Mammoth Hot Springs warming hut was set to open on Wednesday.
Fuel for snowmobiles was available at service stations at Mammoth Hot Springs, Tower Junction, Canyon Village, Fishing Bridge, Grant Village and Old Faithful. The stations are open year round.
The Old Faithful Geyser Grill and Bear Den Gift Shop opened on Tuesday, but use of the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center is limited to restrooms.
The Mammoth Hotel and Cabins and its bar, dining room, gift shop and ski shop also opened Tuesday. The general store, medical clinic, campground, and post office in Mammoth are open year-round.
Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.