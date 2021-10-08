Support Local Journalism


The National Park Service is planning to scale back efforts to recover a missing Utah man from Yellowstone National Park amid deteriorating weather conditions, according to a Friday news release from the park.

Over the past three weeks, crews have scoured Shoshone Lake and all area trails in an attempt to find 74-year-old Kim Crumbo of Ogden, Utah. They’ve used helicopters, boats and sonar technology for the search, park staff wrote.

Snow and freezing temperatures are set to arrive in the park through the upcoming week, which means the park will continue limited search efforts this year as long as conditions permit, staff wrote.

A family member reported that Crumbo and his 67-year-old brother Mark O’Neill were overdue from a four-night backcountry canoe trip to Shoshone Lake on Sept. 19. The remote lake lies in the southwest corner of Yellowstone.

That day, search and rescue crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake. They also found a canoe, paddle, personal floatation device and other belongings on the lake’s eastern shore.

A day later, crews recovered O’Neill’s body along the east shore of the lake. An autopsy revealed that O’Neill, of Chimacum, Washington, died of hypothermia.

Park staff wrote that O’Neill was a retired National Park Service employee, but did not elaborate on his career with the federal agency.

Crumbo was a renowned wildlife and wilderness advocate, a Vietnam veteran and a former Navy SEAL. He worked as a river ranger in the Grand Canyon and was a co-founder of the Grand Canyon Wildlands Council — now Wild Arizona.

"All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim," Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said.

"I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home," he said.

Yellowstone National Park staff wrote that they could not comment further about specifics related to the investigation and do not expect to provide further updates on the search unless a notable change occurs.

