Yellowstone National Park to scale back search for missing Utah man By Helena Dore Chronicle Staff Writer Helena Dore Author email Oct 8, 2021 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The National Park Service is planning to scale back efforts to recover a missing Utah man from Yellowstone National Park amid deteriorating weather conditions, according to a Friday news release from the park.Over the past three weeks, crews have scoured Shoshone Lake and all area trails in an attempt to find 74-year-old Kim Crumbo of Ogden, Utah. They’ve used helicopters, boats and sonar technology for the search, park staff wrote.Snow and freezing temperatures are set to arrive in the park through the upcoming week, which means the park will continue limited search efforts this year as long as conditions permit, staff wrote. A family member reported that Crumbo and his 67-year-old brother Mark O’Neill were overdue from a four-night backcountry canoe trip to Shoshone Lake on Sept. 19. The remote lake lies in the southwest corner of Yellowstone.That day, search and rescue crews found a vacant campsite with gear on the south side of Shoshone Lake. They also found a canoe, paddle, personal floatation device and other belongings on the lake’s eastern shore.A day later, crews recovered O’Neill’s body along the east shore of the lake. An autopsy revealed that O’Neill, of Chimacum, Washington, died of hypothermia. Park staff wrote that O’Neill was a retired National Park Service employee, but did not elaborate on his career with the federal agency.Crumbo was a renowned wildlife and wilderness advocate, a Vietnam veteran and a former Navy SEAL. He worked as a river ranger in the Grand Canyon and was a co-founder of the Grand Canyon Wildlands Council — now Wild Arizona."All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim," Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said."I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home," he said.Yellowstone National Park staff wrote that they could not comment further about specifics related to the investigation and do not expect to provide further updates on the search unless a notable change occurs. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Helena Dore can be reached at hdore@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yellowstone National Park Shoshone Lake Mark O'neill Hydrography Work Institutes Fleet Staff Kim Crumbo National Park Service Canoe Helena Dore Helena is the Environmental Reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Author email Follow Helena Dore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business MSU student develops app to help students find gig work 16 hrs ago City Political newcomer vying for Bozeman mayoral seat 16 hrs ago Environment Officials look to raise cabin, campground fees across Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest 16 hrs ago News Bozeman Health raises hourly minimum to $17 amid worker shortage 16 hrs ago News No foul play suspected in Four Corners fire Oct 7, 2021 City Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor Oct 7, 2021 What to read next Business MSU student develops app to help students find gig work City Political newcomer vying for Bozeman mayoral seat Environment Officials look to raise cabin, campground fees across Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest News Bozeman Health raises hourly minimum to $17 amid worker shortage News No foul play suspected in Four Corners fire City Former Bozeman city employee makes third run for mayor Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Libby man killed in crash near Livingston Posted: 10:30 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge delegation to pass Blackfoot-Clearwater bill Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Editorial: Bozeman Health's board made the right choice on psychiatric care — and it was long overdue. Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 MSU student develops app to help students find gig work Posted: Oct. 8, 2021 Political newcomer vying for Bozeman mayoral seat Posted: Oct. 8, 2021