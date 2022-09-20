Greg Metzger, CEO of Yellowstone Fiber, speaks during a ceremony before turning on broadband internet service for a neighborhood at the corner of Laurel Parkway and Westmorland Drive on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Greg Metzger, CEO of Yellowstone Fiber, speaks during a ceremony before turning on broadband internet service for a neighborhood at the corner of Laurel Parkway and Westmorland Drive on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
Yellowstone Fiber is turning on service for its first round of customers in west Bozeman.
The network celebrated “lighting up” the first homes on Monday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Greg Metzger, said they would continue turning on service for more homes and light up the first phase of customers by the end of next week. There are about 175 homes signed up in the first area to get service, which Metzger said comprises about 2,000 homes in total.
The first area includes a neighborhood off Durston Road and Laurel Parkway. The nonprofit celebrated the news during an event at a park in that neighborhood.
Metzger said it was an exciting day. The organization started as Bozeman Fiber seven years ago and took awhile to get going, Metzger said, but was able to lay cable quickly once it received an injection of funding in 2021.
“Everything is happening fast,” Metzger said.
Yellowstone Fiber — which rebranded from Bozeman Fiber — is working on a handful of the 15 neighborhood phases at a time, Metzger said. The plan is to complete the fiber network in the city in the summer of 2024.
The fiber network is supported by a series of “huts” with infrastructure for the network that are planned to be placed throughout Bozeman in city parks.
Kimberly McKinley, with Yellowstone Fiber’s partner UTOPIA Fiber, compared the setup to how a city or state may fund the construction of an airport to allow private airlines to operate out of.
“This is an open-access network. Yellowstone Fiber is just putting in the infrastructure, and we’re allowing private-sector service providers to run on those lines,” McKinley said.
There are four service providers operating out of Yellowstone Fiber’s network, which McKinley said may differ in the number of services they provide or in their level of security or privacy.
Yellowstone Fiber funded its first round of construction through $65 million in bonds that Gallatin County helped them acquire.
The nonprofit has plans to use profit from the Bozeman buildout to fund extending the network into the county.
“Hopefully once they get Bozeman lighted they’ll go out in the more rural areas, so we’re excited about that,” Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said during Monday’s event.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.