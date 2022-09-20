Let the news come to you

Yellowstone Fiber is turning on service for its first round of customers in west Bozeman.

The network celebrated “lighting up” the first homes on Monday. The nonprofit’s CEO, Greg Metzger, said they would continue turning on service for more homes and light up the first phase of customers by the end of next week. There are about 175 homes signed up in the first area to get service, which Metzger said comprises about 2,000 homes in total.

The first area includes a neighborhood off Durston Road and Laurel Parkway. The nonprofit celebrated the news during an event at a park in that neighborhood.

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

