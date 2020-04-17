The Yellowstone Club and state officials for the fourth time have agreed to continue discussions over allegations that the club unlawfully stored liquor.
The club and the Montana Department of Revenue delayed proceedings until Oct. 7. In a brief statement to the Chronicle, the department did not say why.
A club spokesperson said the club continues to work with the state to resolve the matter.
Last year, the Montana Department of Justice confiscated more than 800 bottles and cans of alcohol at an address connected to the Yellowstone Jetcenter, according to revenue department documents. It’s illegal for bars and restaurants to keep alcohol off-site.
The booze was found a day after the state fined four Yellowstone Club businesses $370,000 for liquor violations.
A revenue department investigation resulted in liquor license suspensions for Rainbow Lodge Lounge, H&K Spirits, Timberline Lounge and Base Lodge.
The state approved a new liquor license for the Boot Room and Buffalo Bar and Grill.
Last year, a whistleblower tipped off the justice department that the Boot Room and Buffalo Bar and Grill served and had alcohol while applying for a liquor license, revenue department documents say.
The whistleblower alleged alcohol was taken out of the two restaurants before inspectors conducted a check. The booze was returned after the investigators left.
Inspectors seized more than 9,000 bottles of liquor, wine and beer, and 31 kegs of beer from the bars after later finding stocked bars and customers drinking despite the restaurants not having a liquor license, revenue department documents allege.
