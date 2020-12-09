Bozeman police are investigating a crash on 19th Avenue involving two cars.
The wreck was near the intersection of 19th and Tchasche Lane. One of the cars involved flipped over.
One person was taken to the Bozeman hospital.
The wreck resulted in the closure of the southbound lanes of 19th around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police detoured traffic headed south away from the incident. Northbound traffic was unaffected.
Mike Williams, a crash investigator with the Bozeman Police Department, said witnesses reported one car was headed south on 19th and the other was headed north. It appeared the northbound car turned in front of the southbound car, he said.
Williams said the incident is still under investigation.
Tow trucks had arrived just before 3 p.m. to remove the cars.
