Matt Pierson, rancher and founder of the Producer Partnership, left, talks to representatives from the Bozeman School District, Gallatin Valley Farm to School, and others at the outside the Producer Partnership’s animal processing facility outside Livingston on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Matt Pierson, rancher and founder of the Producer Partnership holds a finished tube of pork sausage during a tour of the Producer Partnership’s animal processing facility outside Livingston on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
PARK COUNTY — Just off Frontage Road east of Livingston, a burgeoning nonprofit meat processing facility is working to feed Montanans in need.
Started in 2020 by a local rancher, the Producer Partnership is growing. The unique model provides meat processing and federal inspection for donated cattle, which workers process into ground beef and distribute to food banks across the state.
The idea provides a use for the cattle that ranchers would normally cull from a herd. These could be an injured animal, a non-calf producing heifer, or a retiring cow or bull. Normally, a rancher would sell a cull animal for way below market value, or bury it on the ranch at a loss.
But by donating the cow to the Producer Partnership, that animal will still go to feed people and ranchers receive a tax credit.
Since its launch, the nonprofit has donated nearly 250,000 pounds of ground beef to the Montana Food Bank Network.
Now, the group hopes to expand its work to feed children in local schools too — and is calling on more area ranchers to donate their cull animals.
The Producer Partnership’s founder and president, Matt Pierson, grew up ranching just down the road from where the facility was eventually built. He gave a tour of the space to anyone interested on Wednesday.
“It was really frustrating for me to look at our own state, especially during COVID, and see the number of people who were just struggling. Like, look at what we have — but we’re not taking care of ourselves. So it really just started with this whole idea of okay, how do we fix this,” Pierson said about why he started the nonprofit.
“But once the ball gets rolling, I can tell you it is almost impossible to stop.”
For the past three years, Pierson and his team have been soliciting donations and building the facility to process the animals. Equipped with holding pens, a slaughter and butchering area, and trailers to haul cattle and meat, Pierson estimated it took $3.5 million to build — money that came entirely from donations and no government support.
They can accept most animals, except for cattle with cancer or who aren’t able to walk, Pierson said.
The eventual goal is to triple the processing capacity, build on-site composting and use methane capture technology to power the facility, Pierson said.
For now, the team of eight employees can process 10 animals a day on average. That equates to roughly 14,000 meals from those 10 daily animals, Pierson said, if a meal is a quarter pound of beef and each cow averages 300 pounds.
It’s estimated that 40 donated cows would feed the entire Bozeman School District for a year, said the district’s registered dietician Kirsten Pfannmuller.
The district has been working with the Producer Partnership and Gallatin Valley Farm to School to achieve their goal of serving 100% local meat in school lunches.
But no schools have received donated meat yet, Pfannmuller said. The district itself needs to find ranchers willing to donate beef, and then the Producer Partnership will process it for free.
Schools can only accept meat from a federally-inspected facility, so it’s a huge value this facility has those inspections, she added.
The district has received some monetary donations to support buying local animals, but there hasn’t been enough traction to get the meat into schools yet.
Pfanmuller called on Gallatin Valley producers to consider donating a cow to area schools.
Getting that first animal donated, processed, and served in school lunches would be a huge step forward, Pfanmuller said. Success breeds success, she said — it’s likely that if ranchers saw one of their neighbors donating to the program, more people would be inspired to participate.
Local food procurement is a win for everyone involved, said Ali Thornton, program director of Gallatin Valley Farm to School.
It keeps the money spent on food local, and also helps create a more resilient food system that is less reliant on transportation over long distances, Thornton said.
On top of the environmental benefits, having local food in schools also teaches kids where their food comes from, and helps them form a sense of place and connection to the community, Thornton said.
But this is a community effort that doesn’t happen in a vacuum, Thornton said — it takes people all working together to a collective goal.
Pierson said there’s been an increasing amount of donations — both animals and money — as more people learn about the program. That’s why they eventually need to expand the facility, as donations are starting to bump up against the facility’s processing capacity.
Still, they will take any cattle they can get, Pierson said.
The group has been at livestock auctions so that it’s easy for producers to donate, and also will sometimes go to the ranch to pick up the donated cattle.