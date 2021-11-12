Christmas Stroll
Buy Now

Thousands of people pack Main Street during the annual Christmas Stroll Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in downtown Bozeman.

 Ryan Berry/Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


While we’ve still got some time before Santa comes to town, his helpers in downtown Bozeman have been hard at work getting ready for the Bozeman Christmas Stroll.

The Christmas Stroll, put on by the Downtown Bozeman Association, is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. It will be the first downtown, all in-person Christmas stroll since 2019the 2020 stroll was stretched out over several days and partially virtual because of the pandemic.

“It feels really great” to be planning the stroll, said Makai-Lynn Randall, the program director with the Downtown Bozeman Association.

“We’re excited about it,” Randall said. “We saw some great success from Music on Main this summer. We think our community’s ready for it.”

The Christmas Stroll is a major fundraising event for a slew of participating nonprofits, Randall said. Nonprofits can host activities for kids and families or partner with food vendors to get a portion of proceeds donated. The deadline for nonprofits and food vendors to sign up to participate in the Christmas Stroll is Nov. 15.

“This event is a really big fundraiser for our nonprofits, and I think a lot of people don’t quite realize that,” Randall said.

The event closes Main Street to vehicle traffic from Church Avenue to Grand Avenue, though individual intersections along that stretch will be closed for a short while the Tuesday after Thanksgiving for the installation of the traditional Christmas “spiders.” During the Christmas Stroll parade, Santa will make his way east from Willson and Main and light up each spider along the way, with some help from his behind-the-scenes elves.

On Nov. 10, Downtown Bozeman announced the winner of its Christmas Stroll poster art contest, submitted by LoRae Hartman. The poster features Christmas ornaments adorned with wildlife and a mainstay of the Christmas stroll — a hot air balloon. A hot air balloon will be making a return for this year’s stroll, Randall said. And the Christmas Stroll buttons, which also function as raffle tickets for prizes like Bridger Bowl season passes, will hit shelves at downtown businesses and local grocery stores the week of Thanksgiving.

The stroll will be a little bit different than in years past, Randall said, for a variety of reasons. For instance, this year there will be a mysterious “winter circus village” downtown put on by 406Cirque and alpacas from Alpacas of Montana, but there will also likely be fewer food vendors and no horse-drawn wagons.

There aren’t any horse drawn wagon drive teams available that could handle the expected crowd of the event, which in years past has drawn around 8,000 people, Randall said. And a shortage of food vendors in Bozeman has impacted all kinds of events throughout the summer and will likely be noticeable at the Christmas Stroll.

“We do have some great vendors coming out,” Randall said. “There may be some longer wait times. This (event) has grown a lot in the past few years, but we’re excited for it. I think it will be great, nonetheless.”

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.