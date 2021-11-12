Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Thousands of people pack Main Street during the annual Christmas Stroll Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in downtown Bozeman. Ryan Berry/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save While we’ve still got some time before Santa comes to town, his helpers in downtown Bozeman have been hard at work getting ready for the Bozeman Christmas Stroll.The Christmas Stroll, put on by the Downtown Bozeman Association, is scheduled from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. It will be the first downtown, all in-person Christmas stroll since 2019 — the 2020 stroll was stretched out over several days and partially virtual because of the pandemic.“It feels really great” to be planning the stroll, said Makai-Lynn Randall, the program director with the Downtown Bozeman Association. “We’re excited about it,” Randall said. “We saw some great success from Music on Main this summer. We think our community’s ready for it.”The Christmas Stroll is a major fundraising event for a slew of participating nonprofits, Randall said. Nonprofits can host activities for kids and families or partner with food vendors to get a portion of proceeds donated. The deadline for nonprofits and food vendors to sign up to participate in the Christmas Stroll is Nov. 15.“This event is a really big fundraiser for our nonprofits, and I think a lot of people don’t quite realize that,” Randall said. The event closes Main Street to vehicle traffic from Church Avenue to Grand Avenue, though individual intersections along that stretch will be closed for a short while the Tuesday after Thanksgiving for the installation of the traditional Christmas “spiders.” During the Christmas Stroll parade, Santa will make his way east from Willson and Main and light up each spider along the way, with some help from his behind-the-scenes elves.On Nov. 10, Downtown Bozeman announced the winner of its Christmas Stroll poster art contest, submitted by LoRae Hartman. The poster features Christmas ornaments adorned with wildlife and a mainstay of the Christmas stroll — a hot air balloon. A hot air balloon will be making a return for this year’s stroll, Randall said. And the Christmas Stroll buttons, which also function as raffle tickets for prizes like Bridger Bowl season passes, will hit shelves at downtown businesses and local grocery stores the week of Thanksgiving.The stroll will be a little bit different than in years past, Randall said, for a variety of reasons. For instance, this year there will be a mysterious “winter circus village” downtown put on by 406Cirque and alpacas from Alpacas of Montana, but there will also likely be fewer food vendors and no horse-drawn wagons.There aren’t any horse drawn wagon drive teams available that could handle the expected crowd of the event, which in years past has drawn around 8,000 people, Randall said. And a shortage of food vendors in Bozeman has impacted all kinds of events throughout the summer and will likely be noticeable at the Christmas Stroll.“We do have some great vendors coming out,” Randall said. “There may be some longer wait times. This (event) has grown a lot in the past few years, but we’re excited for it. I think it will be great, nonetheless.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Christmas Vendor Makai-lynn Randall Nonprofit Economics Christianity Work Sport Stroll Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Follow Melissa Loveridge Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 58 min ago Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall 1 hr ago Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll 2 hrs ago City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman 2 hrs ago News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Nov 11, 2021 What to read next Environment New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack Montana State University 'A great day to be a Bobcat:' Montana Sate University hosts grand opening for Romney Hall Politics Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State News Work underway for Bozeman's Christmas Stroll City 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman News 'Something that had to be earned:' Bozeman marks Veterans Day with ceremony Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel Posted: 6:07 p.m. Montana State players maximizing academic opportunities with extra year of college Posted: 5 p.m. Montana State cross-country men seventh, women 14th at Mountain Region Championships Posted: 4:35 p.m. 183-unit development planned for west Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Bozeman, Gallatin cross-country runners gear up for regionals Posted: 1:26 p.m. Latest Local New approach aims to offer holistic picture of Montana's snowpack 58 min ago Bozeman's volleyball season ends with loss to Missoula Sentinel 1 hr ago Another virus death reported in Gallatin County; cases back on the rise 2 hrs ago Montana final congressional district map headed to Secretary of State 2 hrs ago