A new four story, 118-unit apartment building is under construction at the corner of Oak Street and 27th Avenue.
The Silver Creek Apartments, when completed, will have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for rent at market rate. It is slated to be finished and ready for renters on or around May 1, 2021, according to Roger Fink, senior vice president and partner in Trident Development, LLC, the Minnesota-based company behind the project.
“This is our first construction and development project in Bozeman,” said Fink. “We’ve had a good experience out there, and we’re on track for opening in May.”
While some apartment buildings are a mixture of rented and owned units, Fink said that all 118 units in the Silver Creek Apartments will be rentals.
Construction is being handled by Lyon Contracting Inc., which is also based in St. Paul, Minnesota.
The amenities at the apartments will include a mini-storage, a fitness room, and two patios — one at ground level, and one on the roof of the four-story building, overlooking the Bridger Mountains.
“Not only do we have the spectacular views to the east and to the north, but also, the rooftop patio comes complete with seating and gas grills and a gas fire pit,” Fink said.
Each apartment will have a patio or balcony, Fink said, along with in-unit washers and dryers, granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. The flooring throughout the building will be luxury vinyl plank except for in the bedrooms, where there will be carpeting, and an elevator will service all four floors of the building.
While the Silver Creek Apartments is Trident Development, LLC’s first Bozeman project, Fink said the company will “continue to look for more opportunities in Bozeman.”
“I think the local contractors and officials are now getting acquainted with us,” he said. “We’ve developed a level of rapport that’s been very beneficial.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.