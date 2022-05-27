Construction on the Trail Creek Interchange, a bridge connecting Interstate 90 to Trail Creek Road, is nearing completion, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.
The Trail Creek Interchange is “basically completed now,” said Department of Transportation spokesperson Andy Barsness. He said that the final repairs would be finished this summer, and would take a few days to complete.
The I-90 interchange with U.S. Highway 89 (Exit 333) should finish construction in the next two to three weeks, according to Barsness. Until then the interstate will have only one open lane going each way through the interchange.
There will also be a single lane closure on the I-90 bridge over Swingley Road. Construction there should be completed in early July, according to a DOT news release.
Repairs to the bridges include resurfacing, improving drainage, and fixing the guardrails. The Department of Transportation said in the release that the repairs will improve the safety and longevity of I-90.
All parts of the $1.5 million bridge repair project should be completed by the end of construction season this fall, said Barsness.
U.S. 89, which runs south from Livingston through Paradise Valley to the north entrance of Yellowstone, is also under construction this summer. The Department of Transportation is adding a center turn lane, and expects the project to be completed this fall.
