Saturday’s Frank Newman Marathon from Stone Creek Road to Livingston was the most beautiful race Andrea Lytle Peet has ever participated in, and she’s been in a lot of races.
Conditions were warm and sunny. Views of snow capped peaks along the Bridger, Gallatin, Absaroka and Crazy mountain ranges dotted the 26.2-mile course set up by the Big Sky Wind Drinkers.
At 8 a.m. sharp, Peet set off from a cattle guard off Stone Creek Road on her green recumbent trike. There were about a dozen runners near her.
“It was so gorgeous. It was perfect,” Peet said. “I knew that if I kept pushing, I would make it eventually.”
Andrea Lytle Peet prepares for the Frank Newman Spring Relay/Marathon on May 29, 2021, on Stone Creek Road. The Bozeman to Livingston race checks off the Montana box for Peet, making it the 30th state she has completed a marathon in, on her goal to compete in every state.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Peet suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) a neurological disease that impacts nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The condition has made her legs weaker, which can make racing on her trike difficult, she said.
People diagnosed with ALS lose their ability to walk, talk, eat, move or breathe, though it affects every person differently, according to Andrea’s husband David Peet. There is no cure for ALS, and only about 20% of people diagnosed with the disease live as long as five years, according to the Team Drea Foundation.
Andrea was diagnosed with ALS in 2014 at 33 years old. Before her diagnosis, she had completed nine triathlons, one marathon and a half Ironman. After her diagnosis, she was using a walker to get around.
But Andrea didn’t let the diagnosis stop her athletic streak. She bought a recumbent trike and began setting monthly race goals. She and David started the
Team Drea Foundation to raise awareness about ALS. To date, the foundation has collected over $600,000 for ALS research.
“One hundred percent of what we do goes to ALS research,” David said. “We’re really proud to direct that money toward a cure.”
More than five years after her diagnosis, Andrea is more than halfway to completing her goal of racing a marathon in all 50 states. If she succeeds, she’ll be the first person with ALS to do it.
On Saturday, Andrea descended Bridger Canyon Road, followed Jackson Creek Road and crested Bozeman Pass. She pedaled down West Bozeman Hill Road east to Livingston. In under four hours, Peet crossed the finish line at Sacajawea Park. She placed second overall in the race.
She was greeted with a hand-crafted medal, which she plans to hang next to the 29 other medals that mark marathons she’s completed in other states. Saturday’s marathon was Andrea’s 30th out of 50.
Athletes worldwide take up the
Team Drea Challenge. They pick a race or another physical challenge and commit to raising money for ALS research. The race could be anything from a 5K to an Ironman, according to David. A documentary crew is following Andrea on her journey to finish a marathon in all 50 states. She plans to finish her goal in Prince of Wales, Alaska in May 2022. Her next marathons are in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. All are in succession.
“When I started out, it was like, ‘who knows if I’ll finish 50,’” she said. “Now it seems doable — ambitious, but doable.”
Michel Sticka, Chief Joseph Middle School’s band director and Andrea’s long-time friend, commissioned a local art teacher to make the Montana medal for Andrea.
Runners compete in the Frank Newman Spring Relay/Marathon on May 29, 2021, on Stone Creek Road. The 26-mile race stretches from Bozeman to Livingston.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“She’s trying to make such a positive thing out of a negative diagnosis,” Sticka said. “I’m so glad we were able to support her.”
Sticka and Andrea first met in a middle school band class. At the time, they both played French horn. Now the two friends live on opposite sides of the country, but they still connect over social media.
Andrea and her husband David Peet decided to stay with Sticka for the weekend while travelling to Montana for Saturday’s race.
“As wonderful as the race was, reconnecting with Michel was the best part,” Andrea said. “It’s been 20 years.”
