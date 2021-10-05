Woman burned after chasing dog into Yellowstone hot spring By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 5, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A woman received significant burns Monday after chasing a dog into a thermal hot spring near the Firehole River in Yellowstone National Park.The 20-year-old Washington woman was burned “between her shoulders and feet,” according to a news release from the park.The woman and her father were on Fountain Flat Drive south of Madison Junction on Oct. 4 when they left their vehicle and their dog jumped into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River, according to the news release. The woman entered the hot spring to retrieve the dog, according to the release, and was pulled out by her father.The father then drove them to West Yellowstone, where park rangers and the Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District provided initial care.The woman was then transported to the Burn Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The woman’s status is not known by the park, according to the release, nor is the status of the dog. The incident is under investigation.This is the second incident related to thermal areas this year. In September, a 19-year-old park concessions employee received second- and third-degree burns to 5% of her body at Old Faithful.She was taken by ambulance to West Yellowstone and then taken by air to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s burn center.Two people, including a three-year-old, were injured in thermal areas in 2020.The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, with scalding water just below the surface. Visitors must remain on boardwalks and trails, and are instructed to control pets while in the park by keeping them in the car, a crate or on a leash no more than 6 feet long.Pets are not allowed in thermal areas, on boardwalks, hiking trails or in the backcountry. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults 3 hrs ago Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky 3 hrs ago Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission 5 hrs ago Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting Oct 4, 2021 News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Oct 4, 2021 Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Oct 4, 2021 What to read next State 9th Circuit asks MT if federal agencies are liable for on-duty assaults Environment Area closure lifted around Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky Environment Gianforte appoints members to expanded Fish and Wildlife Commission Environment FWP rolls out proposed changes to elk, deer hunting News Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Environment Fire near Gardiner fully contained while the one south of Big Sky is halfway there Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Cooler weather — and maybe some snow — on its way to Bozeman Posted: 4:30 p.m. Bozeman's Kiwanis Club celebrates 100th anniversary Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 One dead, four injured after car hits moose near Cardwell Posted: Oct. 4, 2021 Washington man whose body was found along a remote lake in Yellowstone died of exposure Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Shedhorn fire south of Big Sky doubles in size overnight; drones grounded aircraft twice Posted: Sep. 28, 2021