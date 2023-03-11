Let the news come to you

A Jefferson County eighth grader won the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee on Saturday afternoon, securing a chance to compete for a $50,000 prize at a national competition in Washington D.C.

Natalie Russ of Clancy Elementary School correctly spelled the words “resuscitate,” “anemone” and “polysemy” in the final rounds of Saturday’s competition, held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University.

As the state bee’s first place winner, Natalie took home a $1,000 prize along with paid travel to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland this May. There, she’ll have a shot at winning the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.


Photo Gallery: 58th Treasure State Spelling Bee

Helena Dore can be reached at 406-582-2628 or hdore@dailychronicle.com.

