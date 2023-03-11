Natalie Russ, an eighth grader at Clancy Elementary School in Jefferson County, slowly works her way through the word "polysemy", the last word she correctly spelled to win the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
James Maxwell, an eighth grader at Lewistown Junior High School, asks for a definition during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Keyon Roberts, a seventh grader at Havre Middle School, listens for his word during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Roberts placed third.
Anjie Ogunsua, a sixth grader at Foothills Community Christian School in Cascade County, adjusts the microphone before spelling a word during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Keyon Roberts, a seventh grader at Havre Middle School, kicks back during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Mary Ellen Fitzgerald, a trustee at the Belgrade School District, raises a sign after a student correctly spelled a word while judging the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Natalie Russ, an eighth grader at Clancy Elementary School in Jefferson County, slowly works her way through the word "polysemy", the last word she correctly spelled to win the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
James Maxwell, an eighth grader at Lewistown Junior High School, asks for a definition during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Keyon Roberts, a seventh grader at Havre Middle School, listens for his word during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Roberts placed third.
Anjie Ogunsua, a sixth grader at Foothills Community Christian School in Cascade County, adjusts the microphone before spelling a word during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Keyon Roberts, a seventh grader at Havre Middle School, kicks back during the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Mary Ellen Fitzgerald, a trustee at the Belgrade School District, raises a sign after a student correctly spelled a word while judging the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee in the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
A Jefferson County eighth grader won the 58th annual Treasure State Spelling Bee on Saturday afternoon, securing a chance to compete for a $50,000 prize at a national competition in Washington D.C.
Natalie Russ of Clancy Elementary School correctly spelled the words “resuscitate,” “anemone” and “polysemy” in the final rounds of Saturday’s competition, held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University.
As the state bee’s first place winner, Natalie took home a $1,000 prize along with paid travel to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland this May. There, she’ll have a shot at winning the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee.
To prepare for county and statewide bees, Natalie studied word lists for about 20 minutes each night over the span of about a month.
“It’s very exciting... I was really surprised. Everyone else was really good,” she said.
Mateo Hernandez, a Park County sixth grader at Sleeping Giant Middle School, was the second place winner of Saturday’s bee. Keyon Roberts, a Hill County seventh grader at Havre Middle School, took third place. The two won $600 and $400 cash prizes.
Author and radio columnist Chrysti “The Wordsmith” Smith, who was Saturday’s pronouncer, said all the students at this year’s bee seemed really serious about spelling, and they competed on a higher level than she typically sees.
Smith has been studying words for decades, and throughout the 20 years she’s pronounced words at spelling bees, she’s always found new things to learn. There are astonishing nuances within the English language, she said.
The Treasure State Spelling Bee is one of Montana’s longest-running academic competitions, and this year it drew some 54 students, grades four through eight, who are enrolled in registered public, private and homeschools from across the state.
Bee Director Matthew Henry said it was fun to watch the students compete, but there are also a lot of nerves involved. Last year’s statewide competition was also held on campus in Bozeman, he said. The Montana Television Network is its sponsor.