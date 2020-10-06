The Bozeman planning board cautiously pushed forward efforts Monday night to invest public money in addressing barriers to redevelopment of a portion of northeast Bozeman including the Idaho Pole Yard site.
Though the planning board was voting on whether the proposed urban renewal plan aligns with zoning and the city’s growth policy passed in 2009, many board members referenced the “elephant in the room,” as board member Jerry Pape called it — the fact that a portion of the urban renewal district is a former Superfund site, where soil and groundwater were contaminated for decades while the Idaho Pole Co. treated wood there. Members of the Gallatin City-County Health Board raised concerns with potential development at the site during a recent meeting.
Eighty-two acres of the site were removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund list earlier this year, but several acres still remain on the list.
“We’re being asked to make a decision right now about a ... large scale thing, urban renewal. We could do this, we could pretty the trails, we could fix the traffic,” Pape said. “But I don’t think any of us agrees that those are bad things, I think the question becomes what if this thing becomes something else by virtue of some exigency or change in policy six months to a year from now.”
After several board members indicated they had concerns about the potential implications of forming an urban renewal district, they unanimously approved an amended motion cautioning the city commission to consider the impact of development in the area.
Though the city has said they haven’t received any development applications for the former pole yard site, Idaho Pole Co.’s real estate broker Nolan Campbell said in September they are under contract with buyers for the property, and the city has acknowledged they are working with a development group that has plans for the site.
During public comment, representatives for a few businesses in the area, including Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware and Empire Building Materials, expressed concern that development in the area would hinder their operations.
Northeast Bozeman resident Amy Hoitsma said she thinks the potential development should be discussed now, rather than waiting until a plan is received.
“We are a neighborhood. There are businesses that are going to be impacted,” Hoitsma said. “We’re not opposed to development, but it needs to be done safely and it needs to be done in a way that doesn’t disrupt the current functionality of the site, which is important to how Bozeman operates.”
The comments led several board members to express reservations with recommending the plan to the city commission. Board members also expressed concern that the zoning for portions of the proposed district would allow for residential development on former Superfund land, and that creating the district may lead to the city using public money to further clean up the Idaho Pole property.
Brit Fontenot, Bozeman director of economic development, said while urban renewal funds could be used for remediation, creating an urban renewal district in the area would not obligate the city to clean up the property.
The process to form an urban renewal district was kicked into gear last month, when the city commission voted to designate the area as blighted — a legal term indicating that an area has any number of factors that contribute to “urban decay.” Forming an urban renewal district in the area would open the door to redevelopment aided by tax increment financing, which captures a portion of taxes and funnels it into a fund that can be used for infrastructure investment to incentivize development.
The board unanimously approved an amended motion that recommends the city commission consider the boundaries of the proposed district, how development there would impact existing businesses and use of the rail spur. Board member Mark Egge echoed comments made by city commissioner Terry Cunningham at a meeting in September, that his foot will also hover over an imaginary brake pedal.
“There are definitely a lot of challenges with this site, “ Egge said. “But the way that we resolve these challenges is not to say that these challenges are insurmountable so we can’t possibly ever move forward with any development on the site, but rather to lean into those to figure out how we engineer solutions to environmental challenges to figure out how we address the transportation challenges that are in the area.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.