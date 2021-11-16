Windstorm hits Bozeman, central Montana By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Nov 16, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now The wind whips an enormous American flag flying above Van Winkle Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at Bozeman High. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now The wind traps a plastic bag on a branch along Campbell Road on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Grass growing along a barbed wire fence is torn back and forth by the wind on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save High winds across the state on Tuesday made driving in some areas hazardous and fanned a fire in Stillwater County that forced evacuations.The Bozeman area saw higher-than-usual winds, with gusts up to 48 mph and sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jane Fogleman in Great Falls.But the Bozeman Pass saw much higher wind gusts, measuring around 60 mph, according to NWS incident meteorologist Dan Borsum in Billings. The wind comes from an unusually large cold system passing over the northern U.S. and Canada, according to Borsum. The cold front collided with some warmer air over Montana, which was one factor in the area’s recent high winds.“Every once in a while we get these fronts that are very strong and dominate the weather across the state,” Borsum said.Even though the winds were high, Montana Highway Patrol did not have any reports of high-profile vehicles like semitrailers tipping over while driving on Bozeman Pass, according to staff at the Belgrade district office.Borsum said while the wind was higher than usual, it was blowing mostly east to west, in the same general direction that the interstate runs on Bozeman Pass. “Up on the pass, typically the strongest winds are either west or east, so it aligns with the highway,” he said. “That’s not a crosswind.”There were a handful of minor power outages in the Bozeman, Three Forks and Livingston areas during the windstorm, according to Northwestern Energy’s online power outage map. The outages affected far fewer people than the recent October power outages caused by a heavy snowstorm.In the Livingston area, which is prone to windy weather, Borsum said gusts measured up to 70 mph. Crosswinds in the Livingston area — or wind blowing perpendicular to the roads instead of parallel — make the area more prone to high-profile vehicles tipping or drifting in high winds.The Montana Department of Transportation had a high profile vehicle advisory for the interstate near Livingston for the span of four days because of the wind, though it was rescinded early Tuesday morning. The advisory requires high-profile vehicles like campers and semitrailers to take a detour through the town of Livingston in an attempt to avoid any tip-overs, said Kyle Demars, the head of MDT maintenance in Bozeman.Demars said no high-profile vehicles had tipped in the four days the advisory was active. In the case of even higher sustained winds, MDT will require detours first for the westbound lanes of traffic over the pass, then the eastbound.Over in Stillwater County between Big Timber and Billings, a fire reported late Monday night grew from approximately 2,500 acres to between 3,000 and 5,000 acres in part because of the high winds, according to the Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office. As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Rosebud fire was 0% contained and mostly burning in timber and on rough terrain, according to the Stillwater County Disaster and Emergency Services.Around 35 households in the Fiddler Creek Road area near the fire were given evacuation notices, with more notices delivered face-to-face by Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office deputies. A short rainstorm on Tuesday morning helped briefly stall the fire, but the high wind across the state kicked it back up later Tuesday. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. 