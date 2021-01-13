Update 7:48 p.m.: NorthWestern Energy has restored power to almost all customers impacted by the outages.
Wednesday’s high winds took 10 NorthWestern Energy power poles out of commission and left about 1,000 Bozeman customers without power as of about 5 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the company.
Crews are on site working to get those households back online, said Jo Dee Black, spokesperson for NorthWestern Energy. The company does not yet have an estimate for when those customers will have power again.
“Our crews are out and they are responding to outages and they’ll work as long as it takes to restore service as quickly as possible in a safe manner,” Black said. The poles that were damaged are all between Graf Street and Goldenstein Lane.
The wind also damaged poles in Livingston. About 1,200 customers in the Livingston area were without power at 5 p.m., with a 7 p.m. estimate for getting power back online.
A NorthWestern Energy crew was also working on getting a power outage in the Manhattan area fixed at around 5:45 p.m.
Safety of customers and crew are NorthWestern Energy’s number one priority, Black said.
“People really need to be mindful and stay away from any downed our low hanging power lines,” she said.
Unlike most severe weather events, Wednesday’s high winds have taken down power lines essentially statewide. Because the outages are so widespread, NorthWestern Energy has temporarily taken down its online power outage map. While the map is offline, customers can still report power outages on the same webpage.
According to tweets from the National Weather Service’s Great Falls, the wind on Wednesday set January records for several locations in Montana. Great Falls wind speeds set a record at 76 mph, Helena at 74 mph and Havre at 72 mph.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.