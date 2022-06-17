Bozeman residents were charged repeatedly by a cardboard cutout of a grizzly bear in front of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks office off South 19th Avenue on Friday.
Fortunately they were prepared with cans of inert bear spray.
To simulate the surprise of a bear charge, the participants stood with their backs turned to the flat grizzly on wheels.
As the decoy began its remote-controlled charge, members of the crowd shouted “Bear!” and the potential victims turned, removed the safety, and sprayed the fake bear at a downward angle as they had been taught.
Some were faster than others.
“I’m dead,” said one woman who was slow on the draw with the bear spray.
“Just because they made contact or you didn’t get it out right away doesn’t mean it won’t work,” said Danielle Oyler, who is a wildlife stewardship outreach specialist for FWP.
Oyler led the training, which covered how to avoid and react to bear encounters, and how to use bear spray. Being aware of your surroundings and making noise prevents most run-ins with bears, she said, as most bears want nothing to do with humans.
The training focused on bear behavior, rather than species.
“It’s easier to tell a bear that’s agitated from a calm bear than to tell what species of bear it is as it’s charging you,” Oyler said.
Bear encounters come in two types, she said: defensive, and curious/predatory. Most bears are defensive when they encounter humans.
Defensive bears, who are frightened by humans, might huff, stamp their feet, or bluff charge. In a defensive encounter, Oyler said it’s best to calmly stand your ground, and slowly walk away when the bear disengages. Running can cause them to chase.
Predatory or curious bears aren’t scared of humans, and will appear calm. “If a bear is acting curious and creepy, act scary,” said Oyler. People should wave their arms and yell at a curious bear, she said.
If a bear charges, use bear spray and leave the area while the bear is distracted the spray. People who use bear spray walk away from bear encounters unharmed 98% of the time, according to Oyler.
The training also featured a taxidermy bear, replica bear skulls, bear-proof trash cans and coolers, and various bear spray accessories like a walking stick with a built-in bear spray holster.
One attendee said she thought bears had raided trash cans in her neighborhood near South Third Avenue.
“One morning, every one in our neighborhood was turned over,” she said.
She attended the training so her son could learn about bear safety, but at the event she became interested in the bear-proof trash cans.
“I’m going to look into it,” she said. “I think they’re worth it.”
More than 40 visitors had attended the event by 1 p.m. The FWP held a similar training in Big Sky earlier in the week.
The FWP chose these locations because Bozeman and Big Sky are recreation hubs, according to Morgan Jacobsen, a FWP Education Manager.
“We are seeing a lot of people moving to Montana who perhaps have never lived in a place with grizzly bears,” he said.
The FWP relocated 62 bears in 2021, according to their website. Twelve of the relocations were due to human conflict.
Jacobsen emphasized the importance of preventing bear habituation by storing trash securely and taking down bird feeders during this time of year when the birds don’t need them.
“Having a human presence on the landscape doesn’t always have to come at the expense of wildlife,” he said.