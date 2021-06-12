An approximately 330 acre wildfire burning west of Three Forks is 95% contained, Montana officials announced on Saturday.
Firefighters continued work to secure the perimeter of the Willow Creek fire on Friday afternoon and Saturday. Hand crews are “mopping up” after the fire by gridding the burn area and seeking out hot spots to extinguish.
The Willow Creek fire was first reported at around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. It quickly spread through grass, brush and timber on private land in dry hills around six miles southwest of Three Forks.
Firefighters from Jefferson County, Gallatin County and Broadwater County initially responded to the blaze along with state and federal resources. Steep terrain in the area of the fire made the attack difficult for ground crews, but helicopters dropped water on the flames.
A Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation County Assist Team assumed management of the fire on Thursday at noon. Winds with gusts that reached over 60 mph hit the fire area later that day.
Despite the high, erratic winds on Thursday afternoon, the fire did not grow in size. It was initially reported at 500 acres, but improved mapping showed that number was closer to 330 acres.
There were 12 federal, 39 state, two local and 58 private fire personnel working on the fire on Saturday, according to the County Assist Team. The Willow Creek fire solely burned through private land, though it neared some state trust land and land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.
No injuries had been reported as of Saturday morning, and no structures had been damaged. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued pre-evacuation notices to 54 residents around Milligan Canyon Road on Wednesday.
At a meeting on Friday morning, Hamilton revealed that the fire was human-caused. Officials haven’t yet shared further details about how the blaze started.
